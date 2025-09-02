Pakistan lead the series with two wins and a +1.750 net run rate
Afghanistan bounced back with a win over the UAE; Rashid Khan leads T20I wickets
Pakistan lead Afghanistan 53 in overall head-to-head, including 4-2 at Sharjah
Pakistan and Afghanistan clash in match 4 of the ongoing UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 at Sharjah on Tuesday (September 2, 2025). Watch the PAK vs AFG cricket match live today.
This is the second meeting between the teams in the series, also featuring hosts, the United Arab Emirates.
Their last meeting came just days ago in the UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 opener. Pakistan posted 182/7, then dismissed Afghanistan for 143 for a 39-run victory. Salman Ali Agha led from the front with an unbeaten 53, while Haris Rauf picked up four wickets. It was followed by a 31-run win against the UAE.
Afghanistan, meanwhile, bounced back from their loss to Pakistan with a 38-run win over the UAE. Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran hit fifties, while Rashid Khan claimed three wickets.
The Afghanistan skipper is now the leading wicket-taker in men's T20Is. In 98 T20I matches played so far, Rashid Khan has claimed 165 wickets. New Zealand's Tim Southee has 164 scalps in 126 matches.
Pakistan lead the UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 points table with two wins from two matches and a net run rate of +1.750. Afghanistan and the UAE have one win each, but the former have a better net run rate, -0.025 to -1.725.
Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, T20I Head-To-Head Record
Pakistan lead Afghanistan 5-3 in the T20I head-to-head record. The two teams have met at Sharjah six times, and Pakistan have won four of those.
Pakistan Vs Afghanistan Squads
Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr.
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gulbadin Naib, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai.
T20I Tri-series: Pakistan Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Info
When will the Pakistan Vs Afghanistan match take place in the Tri-series?
The match of the ongoing UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 between Pakistan and Afghanistan will take place on Tuesday, September 2 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.
What time will the Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, match 4 of T20 Tri-series start?
The Pakistan Vs Afghanistan match in the T20 Tri-series will begin at 8:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Pakistan Vs Afghanistan T20 Tri-series match in India?
There will be no live telecast of the match in India.
Where to watch live streaming of the Pakistan Vs Afghanistan T20 Tri-series match in India?
The live streaming of the Pakistan Vs Afghanistan T20 Tri-series match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.