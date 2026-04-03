PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman’s Appeal Against Ball-Tampering Ban Rejected; Two-Match Suspension Upheld

Pakistan Super League’s technical committee upheld Fakhar Zaman’s two‑match suspension for ball‑tampering, ruling him out of Lahore Qalandars’ PSL 2026 clashes with Multan Sultans and Islamabad United

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Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Pakistan Super League 2026 Fakhar Zaman ball-tampering ban appeal rejected
Lahore Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman, second left, and Haseeb Ullah, second right, run between the wickets during the opening cricket match of the Pakistan Super League between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen, which taking place without spectators, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, March 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Fakhar Zaman’s appeal against ball‑tampering rejected suspension rejected by PSL technical committee

  • The Lahore Qalandars batter will miss games vs Multan Sultans (April 3) and Islamabad United (April 9)

  • The panel upheld match referee Roshan Mahanama’s Level 3 offence charge against Zaman

A three-member technical committee of the Pakistan Super League has rejected Fakhar Zaman’s appeal against his two-match suspension for ball-tampering. As a result, the Lahore Qalandars batter will serve the full ban and miss the PSL 2026 games against Multan Sultans on April 3 and Islamabad United on April 9.

Zaman argued in his appeal that there was no conclusive evidence supporting the ball-tampering allegations, which happened during Lahore’s match against Karachi Kings. However, after going through the available evidence, the panel upheld the original ruling by match referee Roshan Mahanama.

The referee, after conducting two hearings, charged Zaman with a Level 3 offence for changing the condition of the ball.

The controversial incident happened just before the final over of Karachi Kings’ innings. Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf – all in a huddle – were seen tampering with the ball.

On-field umpire Faisal Afridi requested the ball from Zaman and, after inspecting it alongside fellow umpire Shujauddaula, imposed a five-run penalty on Lahore Qalandars. The ball was also replaced. The penalty reduced Karachi Kings’ target to nine runs, which they sealed with three balls to spare.

Following the decision, Shaheen Shah Afridi expressed his disagreement with the penalty imposed on his team, saying, “I don’t know if the condition of the ball changed. But it was disappointing to see the umpire’s decision.”

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Although Zaman has been banned for two PSL games, it remains to be seen what further penalties, if any, would be imposed on Lahore Qalandars for this incident.

(With PTI Inputs)

Q

Why was Fakhar Zaman banned in PSL 2026?

A

Fakhar Zaman was handed a two‑match suspension for ball‑tampering, after being charged with a Level 3 offence by match referee Roshan Mahanama.

Q

When did the ball-tampering incident happen?

A

The ball‑tampering incident occurred during Lahore Qalandars’ match against Karachi Kings, just before the final over of Karachi’s innings.

Q

What happened with Fakhar Zaman’s appeal in PSL 2026?

A

His appeal was rejected by a three‑member PSL technical committee, meaning he will serve the full ban and miss games against Multan Sultans and Islamabad United.

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