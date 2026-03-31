PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman Found Guilty Of Ball Tampering, Suspended For Two Matches

Lahore Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman, second left, and Haseeb Ullah, second right, run between the wickets during the opening cricket match of the Pakistan Super League between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen, which taking place without spectators, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, March 26, 2026. | Photo: APK.M. Chaudary

Lahore Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman, second left, and Haseeb Ullah, second right, run between the wickets during the opening cricket match of the Pakistan Super League between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen, which taking place without spectators, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, March 26, 2026. | Photo: APK.M. Chaudary