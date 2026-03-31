PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman Found Guilty Of Ball Tampering, Suspended For Two Matches

Lahore Qalandars batter Fakhar Zaman has been handed a two‑match ban in the Pakistan Super League 2026 after being found guilty of ball tampering during the clash against Karachi Kings on Sunday

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Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Pakistan Super League 2026 Fakhar Zaman found guilty of ball tampering suspension update
Lahore Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman, second left, and Haseeb Ullah, second right, run between the wickets during the opening cricket match of the Pakistan Super League between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen, which taking place without spectators, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, March 26, 2026. | Photo: APK.M. Chaudary
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Fakhar Zaman was suspended for two matches in PSL 2026 after being found guilty of ball tampering

  • PCB announced the sanction on Tuesday, citing a Level 3 code‑of‑conduct breach

  • Zaman denied wrongdoing but match referee Roshan Mahanama imposed the maximum penalty

Lahore Qalandars batter Fakhar Zaman has been suspended for two matches in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 after being found guilty of ball tampering. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the sanction on Tuesday.

The PCB said that Zaman violated regulations related to changing the condition of the ball. While the batter denied wrongdoing, match referee Roshan Mahanama handed him the maximum penalty for a first Level 3 offence. Zaman can appeal the decision.

The controversy occurred during Lahore Qalandars’ match against Karachi Kings on Sunday, with Karachi needing 14 runs in the final over. Lahore captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, and Haris Rauf were seen handling the ball together near the run-up before the over began.

On-field umpire Faisal Afridi intervened and inspected the ball. After discussing with the second umpire Shahid Saikat, the officials concluded that the ball had been deliberately tampered with, awarding five penalty runs to Karachi and replacing the ball.

With the revised target down to nine off six balls, Abbas Afridi struck a four and a six to seal a four-wicket win for Karachi in 19.3 overs.

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Lahore Qalandars' Haseebullah Khan, left, and Mustafizur Rahman, right, appeal successful LBW out of Hyderabad Kingsmen Kusal Perera during the opening cricket match of the Pakistan Super League between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen, which taking place without spectators, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, March 26, 2026. - (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
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