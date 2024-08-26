Cricket

Pakistan And Bangladesh Face WTC Points Deductions For Slow Over Rate In First Test

Pakistan were deemed to be six overs short of the target and hence docked six WTC points and fined 30 percent of their match fee

Pakistan-Vs-Bangladesh
Bangladesh were found to be three overs short and docked three WTC points along with a fine of 15 percent of the match fee. Photo: X/ @TheRealPCB_Live
info_icon

Pakistan were docked six points on the World Test Championship (WTC) table while Bangladesh were penalised three points for maintaining slow over rate during the first Test in Rawalpindi, the ICC said on Monday. (More Cricket Team)

Bangladesh recorded a historic, maiden Test win over Pakistan here on Sunday.

The landmark win came after 14 matches with Pakistan, where the Tigers had suffered 12 defeats and managed just one draw. This was Bangladesh's first-ever 10-wicket win in Tests.

England's Joe Root bats on day four of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Old Trafford, Manchester. - AP
Updated WTC Points Table: England Overtake Sri Lanka For Fourth Spot; India Still On Top

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Pakistan were deemed to be six overs short of the target and hence docked six WTC points and fined 30 percent of their match fee.

Bangladesh were found to be three overs short and docked three WTC points along with a fine of 15 percent of the match fee.

"Hosts Pakistan were found to be six overs short and lost six WTC points, while visitors Bangladesh were docked three points after being found three overs short of the acceptable rate," the ICC said in a release.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 5 percent of their match fee for every over their side falls short of the allotted time.

Additionally, as per Article 16.11.2 of the WTC playing conditions, a team is penalised one point for each over short.

Pakistan slumped to eighth position in the nine-team WTC points table after the defeat, while Bangladesh are placed seventh.

Besides, Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was fined 10 percent of his match fee and received a demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.

The second and final Test will also be played in Rawalpindi from Friday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Veterans Axed, Five Uncapped Players Called Up For England's White-ball Series Against Australia
  2. Pakistan And Bangladesh Face WTC Points Deductions For Slow Over Rate In First Test
  3. BCCI Introduces Prize Money For Players In All Junior And Women Events
  4. Women's T20 World Cup Updated Schedule Out After Tournament Shifted To UAE
  5. Inaugural Uttarakhand Premier League Set For September 15-22
Football News
  1. Mohammedan SC Faces Setback As Investors Withdraw; Club Remains Hopeful For ISL Debut
  2. Premier League Matchday 2: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers
  3. Fabian Schar Ends International Career At 32 To Focus On Newcastle United
  4. Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Dies Aged 76
  5. Mohan Bagan Vs Bengaluru FC: Kolkata Police Bans Fans From Bringing Candles, Drums Into Stadium
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Hoping Paris Olympics Gold Will Spur Him To US Open Success
  2. Carlos Alcaraz At US Open Round 1 Live Streaming: Opponent, Timing, Where To Watch In India
  3. Novak Djokovic At US Open 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: Opponent, Timing, Where To Watch In India
  4. Sumit Nagal At US Open 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: Opponent, Timing, Where To Watch In India
  5. US Open 2024: Who Has The Best Shot At Title? Players Not Too Sure
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Retired Judge To Doctor: Full List Of NC Candidates For Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Polls
  2. ‘Asked To Prove Hindu Identity’: Actress Namitha Claims Mistreat At Tamil Nadu’s Madurai Temple
  3. PM Modi Discusses Ukraine War, Bangladesh Turmoil With US President Biden, His Predecessor Trump
  4. Centre Flags Non-Functional Courts In Bengal In Response To Mamata Banerjee's Letter To PM
  5. Assam: BJP Wins 2 Rajya Sabha Seats Uncontested
Entertainment News
  1. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  2. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  3. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  4. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  5. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
US News
  1. Gen Z’s ‘No Calls’ Trend: The Shift From Phone Calls To Texting And Voice Notes
  2. US Elections 2024: Trump Hints At Skipping ABC Presidential Debate With Kamala Harris Over Mic Dispute
  3. What Is A ‘Venmo Mom’? Find Out Why This Mom Refuses To Volunteer At Her Kids’ Schools
  4. What Is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy And Why Is Everyone Talking About It?
  5. Rare Mosquito-Borne Virus Is Causing Alarm In US Towns | Key Details
World News
  1. Canada To Cut Intake Of Low-Wage Foreign Workers, Trudeau Hints At Major Immigration Changes
  2. Gen Z’s ‘No Calls’ Trend: The Shift From Phone Calls To Texting And Voice Notes
  3. Japan Issues 'Strong Protest' After China Violates Airspace, Scrambles Jets
  4. Macron Breaks Silence On Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's Arrest, Says Decision 'Not Political'
  5. US Elections 2024: Trump Hints At Skipping ABC Presidential Debate With Kamala Harris Over Mic Dispute
Latest Stories
  1. Mid-East Tensions: Israel, Hezbollah Pull Back After Airstrike Sunday, Long-Feared War Averted For Now
  2. Doctors Remove Knife, Nail Cutters, Keys From 22-Year-Old Bihar Youth's Stomach
  3. Pakistan: Gunmen Kill 33 In Balochistan After Forcing Them Off Vehicles
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 26, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  6. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know