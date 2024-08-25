Cricket

Updated WTC Points Table: England Overtake Sri Lanka For Fourth Spot; India Still On Top

England improved their points percentage to 41.1 by garnering their seventh win in 14 Test matches played so far in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, fell to the fifth place with a third loss in five Tests

joe-root-bats-england-vs-sri-lanka-first-test-old-trafford-ap-photo
England's Joe Root bats on day four of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Old Trafford, Manchester. Photo: AP
info_icon

Riding on their five-wicket win over Sri Lanka at Old Trafford, England displaced the Lankans from the fourth spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. (More Cricket News)

England improved their points percentage (PCT) to 41.1 by garnering their seventh win in the 14 Test matches they have played in this cycle so far. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, slumped to their third loss in five Tests and fell to the fifth place with a PCT of 40.

Ollie Pope believes England showed they are not one-dimensional team with their win over Sri Lanka. - null
ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: Sri Lanka Triumph Shows England Not 'One-Dimensional', Says Ollie Pope

BY Stats Perform

Meanwhile, India are currently on top and defending champions Australia in the second spot with PCTs of 68.5 and 62.5 respectively. India have won six of their nine matches played so far, while Australia have won eight out of 12 Tests in the ongoing cycle.

Pakistan and Bangladesh are in the midst of a Test series as of now, and ranked seventh and eighth respectively. A win for Bangladesh in the first Test in Rawalpindi could see them improve their standings and even overtake Pakistan in the process.

The Bangla Tigers currently have the hosts on the mat, and at the time of writing, have left them six wickets down with a deficit of nine runs still to be erased on the final day.

