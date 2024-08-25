Ollie Pope believes England's five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka showed they are not a "one-dimensional" team after battling through difficult conditions at Old Trafford. (More Cricket News)
England showed possible signs of a collapse after falling to 70-3 early on, only for a calm showing from Joe Root to steady the hosts' run chase.
Their 205-run pursuit was eventually completed in the 58th over, having at one stage scored just two runs an over, with Root finishing on an unbeaten 62.
England have been known for their aggressive approach during the Bazball era, but stand-in captain Pope insists the triumph has shown a different side to the team.
"On another day you might see us try to knock that off in 20 less overs," Pope told BBC Sport.
"It shows where we're coming on as a team overall, we're not just a one-dimensional team where we want to go out and score quickly.
"We want to keep reading situations slightly better and try to be as ruthless as we can.
"If we feel like that is a way to go, it's not all about trying to score as quickly as we can, it's about getting the job done."
Pope is serving as captain for the injured Ben Stokes, who has been with the squad throughout the first Test to offer guidance to the Surrey man.
He led England for the first time in Manchester despite only taking charge of one previous first-class match, and will remain in charge for the rest of the three-match series.
"It was different, more so in the field," said Pope. "There were some good lessons learned for me.
"I think Stokesy was bored at times. He'd much rather be playing. He was great. Every now and again I'd pick his brain, more than he comes to me.
"He wanted to give me my own space to do it my own way, but I know there will be conversations with him and [McCullum] while we're on the pitch about potential plans for different batters, which is great to have when we come off for a break."