Oman Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Match 20 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know

Oman are all set to take on Scotland in the match 20 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, on Sunday, June 9. (More Cricket News)
Oman has had a tough start, losing their first two games against Namibia and Australia. In their opening match, they fought hard to tie the game but were unlucky to lose in the Super Over. In their other match, they were completely outplayed by Australia, falling short in their chase of 165 and finishing at 125/9.
On the other side, Scotland are coming off a win over Namibia in their second game. After their first game got washed out against England, the Scottish side came back strong and registered a five-wicket victory.
Who will win in the Oman Vs Scotland, match 20 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.
Oman Vs Scotland Head-To-Head Record
Until now, Oman and Scotland have only clashed four times, with Scotland emerging victorious in all four matches.
Oman Vs Scotland Squads
Oman: Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad, Khalid Kail.
Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal
Oman Vs Scotland Probable XIs
Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale (WK), Aqib Ilyas (C), Zeesham Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan
Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (C), Matt Cross (WK), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Chris Sole, Brad Currie
Oman Vs Scotland Weather Report
On Sunday in Antigua and Barbuda, the temperature is forecasted to range between 27°C and 31°C. Expect partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of precipitation, accompanied by a humidity level of 72%. Winds are expected to be around 18 km/h.
Oman Vs Scotland Pitch Report
The pitch of the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is expected to assist both batters and bowlers equally initially into the game. It offers a balanced game for both and As the game progresses, the pitch also provides support to spin bowlers. The outfield is well-maintained and typically fast.
Oman Vs Scotland Prediction
According to Google, Scotland has a 71% chance of winning against Oman, who stands at 29%.