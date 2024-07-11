Cricket

Nigeria's Tour Of Kenya 2024, Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule And More - All You Need To Know

Kenya will host Nigeria for a five-match T20I bilateral series starting on Friday, 12 July in Nairobi. Here are the live-streaming, squads, schedule, venues and other details of the KEN Vs NIG T20I series

kenya national cricket team X @CricketGhana
Kenya national cricket team during a photo session. Photo: X/ @CricketGhana
info_icon

Nigeria are set to play Kenya in a bilateral series consisting of five T20 international matches starting from Friday, 12th July. All matches of the series will be played at Sikh Union Club Ground in Nairobi. (More Cricket News)

Nigeria is ranked 36 on the ICC T20I rankings and Kenya is at 32 on the ranking. Both teams have played seven T20I matches against each other with Nigeria winning only one of them. Kenya have a 6-1 advantage in the head-to-head records.

The last time these two sides met, Kenya defeated Nigeria by four wickets in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier match in Windhoek in November 2023.

Nigeria have announced their 14-member squad but the hosts are yet to announce their squad. The second match of the series will be played on 13, 15, 16 and 17 July.

Schedule of Kenya vs Nigeria T20I matches:

1st T20I - Friday, 12th July - Sikh Union Club Ground in Nairobi at 4:00 PM IST.

2nd T20I - Saturday, 13th July - Sikh Union Club Ground in Nairobi at 12:00 PM IST.

3rd T20I - Monday, 15th July - Sikh Union Club Ground in Nairobi at 12:00 PM IST.

4th T20I - Tuesday, 16th July - Sikh Union Club Ground in Nairobi at 12:00 PM IST.

5th T20I - Wednesday, 17th July - Sikh Union Club Ground in Nairobi at 12:00 PM IST.

Live streaming details of Kenya vs Nigeria T20Is:

Where to watch Kenya vs Nigeria T20I matches in India?

There will be no live telecast of the Kenya vs Nigeria T20I matches on any TV channel in India.

Where to live-stream the Kenya vs Nigeria T20I matches in India?

Live streaming of the Kenya vs Nigeria T20Is will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Kenya vs Nigeria T20I Squads:

Kenya: Yet to announce.

Nigeria: Daniel Ajeku, Olayinka Olaleye, Sulaimon Runsewe, Chiemelie Udekwe, Isaac Danladi, Joshua Asia, Peter Aho, Prosper Useni, Solomon Chilemanya, Sylvester Okpe, Mohammed Taiwo, Ifeanyichukwu Uboh, Isaac Okpe, Vincent Adewoye

