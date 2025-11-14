Nigeria 4-1 Gabon, FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers Highlights: Victor Osimhen's Brace Powers Super Eagles Through To Final

Osimhen and Lookman during Nigeria's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match X/Nigeria Football

Nigeria have qualified for the final of CAF FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers' second round at the Moulay Hassan Stadium through goals from Akor Adams, Chidera Ejuke and Victor Osimhen. The match began on a frustrating note as both the teams were unable to open the scoring in the 1st half. However in the 2nd half, Nigeria returned as a highly improved unit and their hard work paid off in the 78th minute when Akor Adams netted a goal through Gabon's defensive error. Just as Nigeria looked to be in a commanding position, the Gabonese Panthers replied with an equalizer in the 89th minute through Mario Lemina. As the game headed into extra-time, Chidera Ejuke doubled Nigeria's lead with a quite sensational goal before Galatasaray's star striker Victor Osimhen completed his brace within 7 minutes to make it 4-1. It was quite a memorable night for the Super Eagles, who have reached another step closer to make it to next year's FIFA play-off tournament in March. Cameroon and Congo will play the 2nd semi-final tonight and the winner will meet Nigeria on Sunday for the finale. Hope you enjoyed tonight's game with us. Catch the highlights and key updates below. It's goodbye for now.

LIVE UPDATES

13 Nov 2025, 08:46:51 pm IST Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: Hello! A very warm welcome to all the readers joining us from across the globe. Nigeria and Gabon are set to lock horns for a spot in the final of the round two African qualifiers at the Moulay Hassan Stadium in Morocco. Stay tuned for the build-up, playing XIs, latest updates as well as the live scores.

13 Nov 2025, 08:55:04 pm IST Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: Match Details! Fixture: Nigeria Vs Gabon, AFCON FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers 2nd round, 1st semi-final Venue: Moulay Hassan Stadium, Morocco Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025 Time: 09:30PM IST Live Streaming: FanCode app/website View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nigeria Super Eagles (@ng_supereagles)

13 Nov 2025, 08:58:08 pm IST Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: Super Eagles Playing XI|Osimhen-Lookman Start! Starting XI: Nwabali (GK) Osayi-Samuel, Fredrick, Bassey, Sanusi, Chukwueze, Iwobi, Ndidi, Lookman, Adams and Osimhen Substitutes: Okoye, Ekong, Ejuke, Onyeka, Arokodare, Onyemaechi, Abdullahi, Simon, Obasogie, Nwadike, Awaziem and Olusegun View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nigeria Super Eagles (@ng_supereagles)

13 Nov 2025, 09:06:34 pm IST Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: Panthers' Playing XI|Aubameyang Starts! Starting XI (3-5-2): Mbaba (GK), Onfia, M'bemba, Manga, Lemina, Kanga, Ndong, Averlant, Obiang, Bouanga and Aubameyang Substitutes: Mounguenou (GK), Bekale (GK); J. Oyono, Moucketou-Moussounda, Obiang, J. Do Marcolino, Nze Bagnama, N. Lemina, Essang-Matouti, Averlant, Meyo and Do Marcolino

13 Nov 2025, 09:30:17 pm IST Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: Last 5 Match Results! Nigeria: W, W, D, W, W Gabon: W, W, D, W, W

13 Nov 2025, 09:35:30 pm IST Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: Kick-Off And we are underway for the 1st semi-final of the African qualifiers' 2nd round at the Moulay Hassan Stadium. The Super Eagles have started from right to left (in whites) and the Panthers have started from left to right (in yellow and blow) in this first match.

13 Nov 2025, 09:40:15 pm IST Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: 5' A committed tackle quickly brought down Samuel Chukwueze, resulting in a free kick for Nigeria approximately 25 yards from the goal. Before the set piece was taken, the referee paused play to caution Mario Lemina for pushing and shoving. When play resumed, Nigeria struck the ball low, but goalkeeper Mbaba was easily positioned to collect the attempt. Regardless, the Super Eagles have started strongly.

13 Nov 2025, 09:48:35 pm IST Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: 12'|NGA 0-0 GAB Bright Osayi-Samuel drove strongly down the right flank and delivered a low cross, which was intercepted by Bruno Ecuele Manga. The deflected ball fell conveniently to Alex Iwobi at the edge of the penalty area, but his powerful shot flew considerably over the crossbar.

13 Nov 2025, 09:59:35 pm IST Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: 17'|NGA 0-0 GAB Ndidi controls it neatly, allowing Nigeria to work the ball through the lines to Lookman, who slides a clever outside-of-the-foot pass down the left for Akor Adams. Adams swings in a cross, it seems perfectly aimed for Osimhen’s head. Goalkeeper Mbaba rushes out in panic, desperate to reach it. But Osimhen glances his header wide of the now empty, gaping goal and takes a heavy knock from the onrushing Mbaba in the process.

13 Nov 2025, 10:07:26 pm IST Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: 30'|NGA 0-0 GAB Osimhen rose to meet the cross with a header, and Ecuele Manga’s clearance ricocheted off his own teammate. The rebound deflected back toward Gabon’s goal, forcing a brilliant goal-line save. Nigeria immediately appealed, claiming the ball had crossed the line and shouting for a handball and when the referee’s whistle went, they were sure it was a penalty.

13 Nov 2025, 10:16:23 pm IST Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: 41'|NGA 0-0 GAB Both the teams are trying hard to open the scoring but it remains 0-0 as we approach the first-half whistle. Victor Osimhen, who is the leading goal scorer in the UEFA Champions league this season, missed two chances to break the deadlock.

13 Nov 2025, 10:19:56 pm IST Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: 45'|NGA 0-0 GAB 6 minutes have been added on for the first-half as the Super Eagles and the Gabon Panthers search for the opener in Rabat.

13 Nov 2025, 10:27:11 pm IST Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: Half-Time|NGA 0-0 GAB It remains 0-0 between the Super Eagles and the Panthers at the half-time whistle. Gabon have defended very well in the first-half as they have been able to keep the Nigerian attackers at bay. Victor Osimhen is an unhappy man after missing a couple of good chances to put the Super Eagles ahead.

13 Nov 2025, 10:45:44 pm IST Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: 2nd Half Underway! Gabon kick things off and immediately send the ball into the Nigeria penalty area, but Nwabali collects it comfortably. Later tonight, Cameroon will take on DR Congo in the other playoff semifinal. The winners of that clash will meet the winners of this match for a place at the World Cup.

13 Nov 2025, 10:57:00 pm IST Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: 54'|NGA 0-0 GAB Penalty denied for Gabon. Appindangoye fell down quite drammatically and easily with Osayi-Samuel pulling the former's shirt. The referee has a long look before heading into the ground and calling no foul.

13 Nov 2025, 11:04:43 pm IST Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: 63'|NGA 0-0 GAB Ekomie has been brought down by Wilfred Ndidi. A couple of corners for Nigeria but none of them go inside the goal. Both teams are working hard to find the opening and it seems only one goal from either sides will be enough.

13 Nov 2025, 11:16:21 pm IST Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: 78' GOALLL|NGA 1-0 GAB Disastrous defending from Gabon as Nigeria take the lead through an absolute defensive blunder by the Gabonese centre-back. Akor Adams, who scored on his debut last month, is the man to break the deadlock and take advantage of the mix-up that took place at the Gabon box. Easy finish from Adams, who took a touch to move ahead and then netted the ball inside. The Panthers are crestfallen.

13 Nov 2025, 11:28:20 pm IST Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: 89'|NGA 1-1 GAB What did just happen here? Mario Lemina scores through a deflected strike and look at the Gabon fans - absolutely rejoiced and rejuvenated with that equalizer. Punch in the gut for Nigeria, who thought they were through. 12 minutes have been added on as injury time.

13 Nov 2025, 11:43:54 pm IST Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: Full-Time|NGA 1-1 GAB We are heading into extra-time as both teams could not be separated in the entire 90 minutes. Victor Osimhen had the biggest chance of the match during the closing seconds of the 12-minute extra time, but he missed the frame entirely from 1v1 position with the goalkeeper.

13 Nov 2025, 11:52:49 pm IST Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: GOAL!!! 97'|NGA 2-1 GAB Chidera Ejuke, who never scored for his country before, scores the second goal for Nigeria, who are back in the lead in the 97th minute. A really nicely worked goal and the Super Eagles fans are dancing once again.

13 Nov 2025, 11:59:22 pm IST Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: GOAL!!! 102'|NGA 3-1 GAB The Super Eagles show their true colours and they are flying in the extra-time as Victor Osimhen triples the scoring for Nigeria with a fantastic finish from the right side of the box. The keeper gets his hands on the ball but has no chance to save that. The laser light or the spotlight, should we say, falls on Osimhen.

14 Nov 2025, 12:16:53 am IST Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: GOAL! 110'|NGA 4-1 GAB Gabon surely have no way back from here. Victory Osimhen gets his second of the night, Nigeria get their 4th of the night and what started as a clumsy gameplay, is now ending in a fairytale for the Super Eagles, who are moments away from entering the final.

14 Nov 2025, 12:24:02 am IST Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: 120'|NGA 4-1 GAB 2 minutes have been added on to the clock as Nigeria slow things down in the 1st semi-final. Victor Osimhen, who missed a couple of chances early on in the game, scored 2 goals in the space of 8 minutes. 13 G/A for the Nigerian in his last 11 games for club and country.