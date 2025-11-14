Nigeria 4-1 Gabon, FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers Highlights: Victor Osimhen's Brace Powers Super Eagles Through To Final

Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Highlights: Victory Osimhen's sensational extra-time brace powered the Super Eagles through to the final of the CAF FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers round 2. Catch all the key updates and highlights from the match

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nigeria 0-0 Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score
Osimhen and Lookman during Nigeria's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match X/Nigeria Football
Nigeria have qualified for the final of CAF FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers' second round at the Moulay Hassan Stadium through goals from Akor Adams, Chidera Ejuke and Victor Osimhen. The match began on a frustrating note as both the teams were unable to open the scoring in the 1st half. However in the 2nd half, Nigeria returned as a highly improved unit and their hard work paid off in the 78th minute when Akor Adams netted a goal through Gabon's defensive error. Just as Nigeria looked to be in a commanding position, the Gabonese Panthers replied with an equalizer in the 89th minute through Mario Lemina. As the game headed into extra-time, Chidera Ejuke doubled Nigeria's lead with a quite sensational goal before Galatasaray's star striker Victor Osimhen completed his brace within 7 minutes to make it 4-1. It was quite a memorable night for the Super Eagles, who have reached another step closer to make it to next year's FIFA play-off tournament in March. Cameroon and Congo will play the 2nd semi-final tonight and the winner will meet Nigeria on Sunday for the finale. Hope you enjoyed tonight's game with us. Catch the highlights and key updates below. It's goodbye for now.
LIVE UPDATES

Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: Hello!

A very warm welcome to all the readers joining us from across the globe. Nigeria and Gabon are set to lock horns for a spot in the final of the round two African qualifiers at the Moulay Hassan Stadium in Morocco. Stay tuned for the build-up, playing XIs, latest updates as well as the live scores.

Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: Match Details!

Fixture: Nigeria Vs Gabon, AFCON FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers 2nd round, 1st semi-final

Venue: Moulay Hassan Stadium, Morocco

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Time: 09:30PM IST

Live Streaming: FanCode app/website

Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: Super Eagles Playing XI|Osimhen-Lookman Start!

Starting XI: Nwabali (GK) Osayi-Samuel, Fredrick, Bassey, Sanusi, Chukwueze, Iwobi, Ndidi, Lookman, Adams and Osimhen

Substitutes: Okoye, Ekong, Ejuke, Onyeka, Arokodare, Onyemaechi, Abdullahi, Simon, Obasogie, Nwadike, Awaziem and Olusegun

Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: Panthers' Playing XI|Aubameyang Starts!

Starting XI (3-5-2): Mbaba (GK), Onfia, M'bemba, Manga, Lemina, Kanga, Ndong, Averlant, Obiang, Bouanga and Aubameyang

Substitutes: Mounguenou (GK), Bekale (GK); J. Oyono, Moucketou-Moussounda, Obiang, J. Do Marcolino, Nze Bagnama, N. Lemina, Essang-Matouti, Averlant, Meyo and Do Marcolino

Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: Last 5 Match Results!

Nigeria: W, W, D, W, W

Gabon: W, W, D, W, W

Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: Kick-Off

And we are underway for the 1st semi-final of the African qualifiers' 2nd round at the Moulay Hassan Stadium. The Super Eagles have started from right to left (in whites) and the Panthers have started from left to right (in yellow and blow) in this first match.

Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: 5'

A committed tackle quickly brought down Samuel Chukwueze, resulting in a free kick for Nigeria approximately 25 yards from the goal.

Before the set piece was taken, the referee paused play to caution Mario Lemina for pushing and shoving. When play resumed, Nigeria struck the ball low, but goalkeeper Mbaba was easily positioned to collect the attempt.

Regardless, the Super Eagles have started strongly.

Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: 12'|NGA 0-0 GAB

Bright Osayi-Samuel drove strongly down the right flank and delivered a low cross, which was intercepted by Bruno Ecuele Manga. The deflected ball fell conveniently to Alex Iwobi at the edge of the penalty area, but his powerful shot flew considerably over the crossbar.

Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: 17'|NGA 0-0 GAB

Ndidi controls it neatly, allowing Nigeria to work the ball through the lines to Lookman, who slides a clever outside-of-the-foot pass down the left for Akor Adams.

Adams swings in a cross, it seems perfectly aimed for Osimhen’s head. Goalkeeper Mbaba rushes out in panic, desperate to reach it.

But Osimhen glances his header wide of the now empty, gaping goal and takes a heavy knock from the onrushing Mbaba in the process.

Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: 30'|NGA 0-0 GAB

Osimhen rose to meet the cross with a header, and Ecuele Manga’s clearance ricocheted off his own teammate. The rebound deflected back toward Gabon’s goal, forcing a brilliant goal-line save.

Nigeria immediately appealed, claiming the ball had crossed the line and shouting for a handball and when the referee’s whistle went, they were sure it was a penalty.

Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: 41'|NGA 0-0 GAB

Both the teams are trying hard to open the scoring but it remains 0-0 as we approach the first-half whistle. Victor Osimhen, who is the leading goal scorer in the UEFA Champions league this season, missed two chances to break the deadlock.

Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: 45'|NGA 0-0 GAB

6 minutes have been added on for the first-half as the Super Eagles and the Gabon Panthers search for the opener in Rabat.

Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: Half-Time|NGA 0-0 GAB

It remains 0-0 between the Super Eagles and the Panthers at the half-time whistle. Gabon have defended very well in the first-half as they have been able to keep the Nigerian attackers at bay. Victor Osimhen is an unhappy man after missing a couple of good chances to put the Super Eagles ahead.

Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: 2nd Half Underway!

Gabon kick things off and immediately send the ball into the Nigeria penalty area, but Nwabali collects it comfortably. Later tonight, Cameroon will take on DR Congo in the other playoff semifinal.

The winners of that clash will meet the winners of this match for a place at the World Cup.

Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: 54'|NGA 0-0 GAB

Penalty denied for Gabon. Appindangoye fell down quite drammatically and easily with Osayi-Samuel pulling the former's shirt. The referee has a long look before heading into the ground and calling no foul.

Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: 63'|NGA 0-0 GAB

Ekomie has been brought down by Wilfred Ndidi. A couple of corners for Nigeria but none of them go inside the goal. Both teams are working hard to find the opening and it seems only one goal from either sides will be enough.

Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: 78' GOALLL|NGA 1-0 GAB

Disastrous defending from Gabon as Nigeria take the lead through an absolute defensive blunder by the Gabonese centre-back. Akor Adams, who scored on his debut last month, is the man to break the deadlock and take advantage of the mix-up that took place at the Gabon box. Easy finish from Adams, who took a touch to move ahead and then netted the ball inside. The Panthers are crestfallen.

Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: 89'|NGA 1-1 GAB

What did just happen here? Mario Lemina scores through a deflected strike and look at the Gabon fans - absolutely rejoiced and rejuvenated with that equalizer. Punch in the gut for Nigeria, who thought they were through. 12 minutes have been added on as injury time.

Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: Full-Time|NGA 1-1 GAB

We are heading into extra-time as both teams could not be separated in the entire 90 minutes. Victor Osimhen had the biggest chance of the match during the closing seconds of the 12-minute extra time, but he missed the frame entirely from 1v1 position with the goalkeeper.

Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: GOAL!!! 97'|NGA 2-1 GAB

Chidera Ejuke, who never scored for his country before, scores the second goal for Nigeria, who are back in the lead in the 97th minute. A really nicely worked goal and the Super Eagles fans are dancing once again.

Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: GOAL!!! 102'|NGA 3-1 GAB

The Super Eagles show their true colours and they are flying in the extra-time as Victor Osimhen triples the scoring for Nigeria with a fantastic finish from the right side of the box. The keeper gets his hands on the ball but has no chance to save that. The laser light or the spotlight, should we say, falls on Osimhen.

Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: GOAL! 110'|NGA 4-1 GAB

Gabon surely have no way back from here. Victory Osimhen gets his second of the night, Nigeria get their 4th of the night and what started as a clumsy gameplay, is now ending in a fairytale for the Super Eagles, who are moments away from entering the final.

Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: 120'|NGA 4-1 GAB

2 minutes have been added on to the clock as Nigeria slow things down in the 1st semi-final. Victor Osimhen, who missed a couple of chances early on in the game, scored 2 goals in the space of 8 minutes. 13 G/A for the Nigerian in his last 11 games for club and country.

Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFCON Qualifiers Live Score: Full-Time|NGA 4-1 GAB

Nigeria are through to the final of the CAF FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers and they will be taking on either of Cameroon or Congo DR in the final. It was a night to remember for Victor Osimhen, who was not at his best in the first 60 minutes or so, but when he found his rhythm, there was no stopping him. 2 extra-time goals for him and he is now just one more step away from the FIFA play-off tournament next year.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs South Africa A Highlights, 1st Unofficial ODI: Gaikwad Shines As IND A Register 4-Wicket Win Over SA A

  2. IPL 2026 Trade: MI Sign Local Lad Shardul Thakur And West Indies All-Rounder Shurfane Rutherford

  3. India Vs South Africa 1st Test: Shubman Gill's Dual Role In Focus

  4. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates

  5. PAK Vs SL Series: Memories Of 2009 Terrorist Attack As Sri Lanka Players Forced To Stay In Pakistan

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  2. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  3. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Lorenzo Musetti Snatches Win Over Alex De Minaur In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  2. Siddaramaiah Questions Centre On Timing Of Delhi Blast During Bihar Elections

  3. 15 Held In Assam For ‘Offensive’ Social Media Posts On Delhi Blast

  4. Police Step Up Anti-Militancy Operations Across Kashmir After Delhi Blasts

  5. Confident of Win, BJP Orders 501 Kg Laddoos Ahead of Bihar Poll Results

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Are India And Pakistan Entering A New Phase Of Proxy War?

  2. US Backs India’s Red Fort Blast Probe, Calls It A Terrorist Attack

  3. Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Sheikh Hasina’s Media Interactions

  4. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  5. Key Zelenskyy Ally Accused Of $100 Million Corruption Scheme, Resigns

Latest Stories

  1. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  2. Uttarakhand's New Congress Chief Vows To Lead Party To Victory In 2027 Assembly Elections

  3. Longest U.S. Shutdown Ends As Congress Approves Deal

  4. US sanctions 32 Entities, Individuals Over Iran Missile Links

  5. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

  6. The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Give A Glimpse Into Glitz And Glam Of The Fashion World

  7. US Backs India’s Red Fort Blast Probe, Calls It A Terrorist Attack

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates