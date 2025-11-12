Nigeria Vs Gabon Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers: When, Where To Watch NIG Vs GAB Match

Gabon take on Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers
Nigeria national football team will be in action as they take on Gabon in the semi-final of their FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers. The match will take place at the Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan.
Nigeria will look to make a fast start in the match and take control with the quality they possess in the squad. The Super Eagles have done well so far to reach the playoffs of the qualifying stage.
As for Gabon, they will go in this fixture as underdogs. The Panthers will rely on their star forward, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to lead the attack and take them to victory.
Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Match Details
Location: Rabat
Stadium: Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan
Date: Thursday, November 13
Kick-off Time: 09:30 p.m. IST
Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: H2H
Total matches: 9
Nigeria won: 5
Gabon won: 3
Draws: 1
Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers: Live Streaming
When and where will Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers, be played?
The Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers match will be held at the Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan, on Thursday, Nov 13. Kick-off will be at 9:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers in India?
The Nigeria Vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers match won't be telecast in India. However, one can live stream the same on the Fancode app and website.