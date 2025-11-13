Nigeria Vs Gabon Preview, FIFA World Cup 2026 CAF Qualifiers: Osimhen Leads Struggling Super Eagles In Semi-final

Nigeria face Gabon in FIFA World Cup qualifier on November 13
Victor Osimhen leads the line for struggling Super Eagles
Nigeria vs Gabon available on FanCode from 9:30 PM IST
Nigeria's football star, Victor Osimhen, will lead the lines for his nation during the FIFA World Cup 2026 CAF Qualifier against Gabon, which takes place at the Moulay Hassan Stadium on Thursday, November 13.
The 26-year-old Super Eagles forward, the leading scorer in the UEFA Champions League this season with Galatasaray, risks being among his generation's best players never to feature in a World Cup if Nigeria can't radically improve their recent form.
Osimhen, who plays with the skill, pace, and power of his idol Didier Drogba while wearing a mask to protect metal plates inserted after a serious facial injury four years ago, now carries his country's hopes of making it into the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Nigeria must navigate a four-team bracket, beginning their campaign against Gabon. Past injuries to Osimhen significantly impacted their performance in their 10-game qualifying group, putting attention on the reigning African Player of the Year for their World Cup qualification hopes.
Nigeria's Challenging Qualification Path Ahead
Nigeria's journey towards the 2026 World Cup qualification has presented significant challenges. The Super Eagles were top-seeded in a six-team qualifying group. However, they did not win any of their initial four matches, affected by Osimhen's absence due to injuries in November 2023 and June 2024.
Nigeria finished second last month, following Osimhen's six goals in five unbeaten games. Group winner South Africa advanced directly to the World Cup.
A dispute over unpaid bonuses also disrupted Nigeria's preparations in Morocco, with the players refusing to practice on Tuesday.
Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong posted on social media, "All we want and continue to do is focus on the big games ahead." The defender later clarified via social media on Wednesday that officials had resolved the financial issue.
Nigeria will now gear up to face Gabon in their playoff semi-final, with their opponents being led by the talismanic striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, aged 36. The winner will advance to a playoff final on Sunday against either Cameroon or Congo. Intercontinental playoffs are scheduled for March, likely in Mexico, offering another path to qualification.
Osimhen's World Cup Dreams
Victor Osimhen rose to global prominence at the 2015 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Chile. He scored in each of Nigeria's seven games during their title-winning campaign, registering his tournament-best 10th goal by opening the scoring in the final – a 2-0 victory against Mali.
He made his national team debut at 18, but coaches did not select him for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after a goalless season with German club VfL Wolfsburg. Osimhen was starring for Napoli when Nigeria did not qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Ghana won a two-leg playoff, with the aggregate score concluding 1-1 on the away goals rule.
From Difficult Beginnings To Elite Striker
Osimhen's personal history shows his early struggles and resilience. "I came from a very poor background," he said in a recent UEFA interview. "I'm the last born of seven. I lost my mum at a very young age, and my father passed on in 2020."
He recalled his childhood, adding, "I had to try to live for myself, to try to help my siblings also in raising money at that time." He stopped playing football for a time. "Nothing was really coming out of it," he told Nigerian broadcaster Daddy Freeze this year. "I needed to support my family because they were doing the most for me."
After secondary school, he stopped playing for almost two years. He spent nearly five months living in a church, helping to sign up members for Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's church. When Osimhen resumed playing, Nigeria U-17 coach Emmanuel Amunike, who starred in the respected 1994 World Cup team, recognised and developed his talent.
Now Osimhen, a Serie A winner with Napoli and the African Player of the Year in 2023, hopes to shine on the 2026 World Cup stage.
Nigeria vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 CAF Qualifiers: Live Streaming
The FIFA World Cup 2026 CAF Qualifier between Nigeria and Gabon will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of this match, which will start at 9:30 PM IST.
Other live streaming and telecast details:
Gabon: DStv Now, New World Sport1, RTG Gabon, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Sporty TV, NTA Sports 24
(With AP Inputs)