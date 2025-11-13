Nigeria Vs Gabon Preview, FIFA World Cup 2026 CAF Qualifiers: Osimhen Leads Struggling Super Eagles In Semi-final

Nigeria vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 CAF Qualifiers Semi-final: Star striker Victor Osimhen hopes to lead Nigeria in their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier against Gabon, aiming to turn around the team's fortunes

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
| Photo: AP/Patrick Post
Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen reacts after scoring during the Champions League match against Ajax on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nigeria face Gabon in FIFA World Cup qualifier on November 13

  • Victor Osimhen leads the line for struggling Super Eagles

  • Nigeria vs Gabon available on FanCode from 9:30 PM IST

Nigeria's football star, Victor Osimhen, will lead the lines for his nation during the FIFA World Cup 2026 CAF Qualifier against Gabon, which takes place at the Moulay Hassan Stadium on Thursday, November 13.

The 26-year-old Super Eagles forward, the leading scorer in the UEFA Champions League this season with Galatasaray, risks being among his generation's best players never to feature in a World Cup if Nigeria can't radically improve their recent form.

Osimhen, who plays with the skill, pace, and power of his idol Didier Drogba while wearing a mask to protect metal plates inserted after a serious facial injury four years ago, now carries his country's hopes of making it into the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Nigeria must navigate a four-team bracket, beginning their campaign against Gabon. Past injuries to Osimhen significantly impacted their performance in their 10-game qualifying group, putting attention on the reigning African Player of the Year for their World Cup qualification hopes.

Nigeria's Challenging Qualification Path Ahead

Related Content
Related Content

Nigeria's journey towards the 2026 World Cup qualification has presented significant challenges. The Super Eagles were top-seeded in a six-team qualifying group. However, they did not win any of their initial four matches, affected by Osimhen's absence due to injuries in November 2023 and June 2024.

Nigeria finished second last month, following Osimhen's six goals in five unbeaten games. Group winner South Africa advanced directly to the World Cup.

A dispute over unpaid bonuses also disrupted Nigeria's preparations in Morocco, with the players refusing to practice on Tuesday.

Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong posted on social media, "All we want and continue to do is focus on the big games ahead." The defender later clarified via social media on Wednesday that officials had resolved the financial issue.

Nigeria will now gear up to face Gabon in their playoff semi-final, with their opponents being led by the talismanic striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, aged 36. The winner will advance to a playoff final on Sunday against either Cameroon or Congo. Intercontinental playoffs are scheduled for March, likely in Mexico, offering another path to qualification.

Osimhen's World Cup Dreams

Victor Osimhen rose to global prominence at the 2015 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Chile. He scored in each of Nigeria's seven games during their title-winning campaign, registering his tournament-best 10th goal by opening the scoring in the final – a 2-0 victory against Mali.

He made his national team debut at 18, but coaches did not select him for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after a goalless season with German club VfL Wolfsburg. Osimhen was starring for Napoli when Nigeria did not qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Ghana won a two-leg playoff, with the aggregate score concluding 1-1 on the away goals rule.

From Difficult Beginnings To Elite Striker

Osimhen's personal history shows his early struggles and resilience. "I came from a very poor background," he said in a recent UEFA interview. "I'm the last born of seven. I lost my mum at a very young age, and my father passed on in 2020."

He recalled his childhood, adding, "I had to try to live for myself, to try to help my siblings also in raising money at that time." He stopped playing football for a time. "Nothing was really coming out of it," he told Nigerian broadcaster Daddy Freeze this year. "I needed to support my family because they were doing the most for me."

After secondary school, he stopped playing for almost two years. He spent nearly five months living in a church, helping to sign up members for Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's church. When Osimhen resumed playing, Nigeria U-17 coach Emmanuel Amunike, who starred in the respected 1994 World Cup team, recognised and developed his talent.

Now Osimhen, a Serie A winner with Napoli and the African Player of the Year in 2023, hopes to shine on the 2026 World Cup stage.

Nigeria vs Gabon, FIFA World Cup 2026 CAF Qualifiers: Live Streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2026 CAF Qualifier between Nigeria and Gabon will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of this match, which will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Other live streaming and telecast details:

  • Gabon: DStv Now, New World Sport1, RTG Gabon, Supersport Grandstand ROA

  • Nigeria: StarTimes App, Sporty TV, NTA Sports 24

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Match Day 1: South Africa Walk Into Their Toughest Trial At Eden Gardens

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: IRE Face Uphill Battle Against BAN

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Temba Bavuma Invokes ICC WTC Glory As Proteas Seek Historic Series Win

  4. IPL 2026 Mini-Auction Set To Take Place In Abu Dhabi On December 16: Report

  5. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: What Do Head-To-Head Records Say At Eden Gardens?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  3. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  4. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  5. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers

  2. Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

  3. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  4. Day In Pics: November 13, 2025

  5. Amit Shah Vows Severe Punishment for Delhi Blast Perpetrators

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Are India And Pakistan Entering A New Phase Of Proxy War?

  2. Bangladesh War Crimes Tribunal to Deliver Verdict Against Sheikh Hasina on November 17

  3. Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Sheikh Hasina’s Media Interactions

  4. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  5. Unrest In Bangladesh: Bomb And Arson Attacks Hit Dhaka Ahead Of Sheikh Hasina Verdict

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election 2025 Results LIVE: Vote Count Begins; NDA leads by 60 seats, MGB trails

  2. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  3. Uttarakhand's New Congress Chief Vows To Lead Party To Victory In 2027 Assembly Elections

  4. Longest U.S. Shutdown Ends As Congress Approves Deal

  5. US sanctions 32 Entities, Individuals Over Iran Missile Links

  6. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

  7. The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Give A Glimpse Into Glitz And Glam Of The Fashion World

  8. US Backs India’s Red Fort Blast Probe, Calls It A Terrorist Attack