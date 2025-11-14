Nigeria 4-1 Gabon, FIFA World Cup CAF Qualifiers: Osimhen Double Takes Super Eagles To African Play-offs
Nigeria sealed a stunning 4-1 extra-time win over Gabon in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CAF Qualifiers semi-final at Moulay Hassan Stadium. Star striker Victor Osimhen scored a late brace to seal the win and send the Super Eagles to the African play-offs. Akor Adams gave Nigeria the lead in the 78th minute, but Mario Lemina equalised with one minute to go to send the match to extra time. Chidera Ejuke and Osimhen scored in the first period of added time to give their side the advantage, before the Galatasaray striker's second sealed the big win.
