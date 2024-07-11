MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match

MI New York are set to clash with the table-toppers Texas Super Kings in match 9 of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024 at Church Street Park in North Carolina on Saturday. (More Cricket News)
Faf du Plessis-led Super Kings are leading the points table with one win in three matches. The match against Washington Freedom was washed out due to rain, hence TSK have three points along with WS but they have a better net run-rate, which puts them on top of the table.
The Keiron Pollard-led side will be eyeing the top spot with a thumping win on TSK on Saturday. Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, and Nicholas Pooran are in the squad along with Trent Boult, Tim David and Kagiso Rabada.
TKS will see Devon Conway and Aiden Markram opening the innings. Noor Ahmad and Naveen-Ul-Haq will lead the bowling department. A high-scoring match is on the cards as the contest will see many big stars clashing in a thrilling match in Carolina.
Here are all the details of the MI New York vs Texas Super Kings, Major League Cricket 2024 Match 9 live streaming:
When is MI New York vs Texas Super Kings, Major League Cricket 2024 Match?
MI New York vs Texas Super Kings, Major League Cricket 2024 Match 9 will be played on July 12, Friday (July 13, Saturday at 12:30 AM IST) at Church Street Park, North Carolina.
Where to watch MI New York vs Texas Super Kings, Major League Cricket 2024 Match?
The Indian broadcast partners of the Major League Cricket 2024 are yet to be announced.
MI New York vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Squads:
MI New York: Ruben Clinton, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shayan Jahangir, Kieron Pollard (c), Tim David, Rashid Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Ehsan Adil, Trent Boult, Anrich Nortje, Steven Taylor, Kagiso Rabada, Heath Richards, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Sunny Patel, Rushil Ugarkar
Texas Super Kings: Noor Ahmad, Devon Conway, Faf Du Plessis (c), Milind Kumar, Aiden Markram, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Mohsin, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Raj Nannan, Naveen-Ul-Haq, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Calvin Savage, Zia Shahzad, Cameron Stevenson, Marcus Stoinis, Joshua Tromp, Zia Ul-Haq