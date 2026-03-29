MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Why Is Suryakumar Yadav Not Included In Playing XI?

In a surprising move, Mumbai Indians have placed Indian T20 skipper, Suryakumar Yadav in the impact sub list instead of the main playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders in their first league match

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Vikas Patwal
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MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026
Suryakumar Yadav in Impact Sub list against KKR. Photo: File
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indians have not named Suryakumar Yadav in the playing XI against KKR

  • Suryakumar Yadav is placed in the Impact Sub list

  • The move is said to have been taken to manage Suryakumar Yadav's workload

Mumbai Indians have opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 2 of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Just after a toss, big news dropped as Suryakumar Yadav's name was not included in the playing sheet, but was there in the Impact Player one with the likes of Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz and Ashwani Kumar.

While it came as a surprise to many, given his impressive fielding credentials and the experience as captain of the Indian T20 team, it was understood that the move was taken as a precautionary measure to manage his recent workload. He is most likely to come out to bat in the second innings.

Both the teams will be starting their IPL campaign in a high intensity clash today. While Mumbai Indians finished 4th last year after losing to Punjab Kings in the eliminators, Kolkata had a subdued season, finishing at the 8th spot.

Check out the live score of MI vs KKR match here.

MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Pitch Report

While the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is usually a batting paradise, the current one looks on the greener side with more grass than usual, which prompted MI to choosing to bowl first.

While MI have a strong pace bowling attack in the form of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, KKR are relying on their spin bowling duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine. Their pace bowling attack looks relatively inexperienced consisting of Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy and Blessing Muzarabani.

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MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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