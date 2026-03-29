MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Concedes Second-Most Expensive Over In IPL History

Ajinkya Rahane and Finn Allen takes down Hardik Pandya for 25 runs in the 4th over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29, 2026

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Vikas Patwal
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MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya reacts after bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, India, Sunday, March 29, 2026. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Hardik Pandya concedes 25 runs to register his second most expensive over of IPL history

  • Pandya gave 26 runs against CSK in an over in IPL 2024

  • Finn Allen smashed 37 off just 17 balls on his KKR debut

Hardik Pandya, who's known for his six-hitting prowess, was at the other end of the spectrum against Kolkata Knight Riders as he got smashed for 25 runs in an over by openers Ajinkya Rahane and Finn Allen at the Wankhede Stadium.

It is the joint-second most runs that he has conceded in an over in the IPL, second only to the 26-run last over against Chennai Super Kings at the same venue, when MS Dhoni smashed the all-rounder for three towering sixes.

After being sent in to bat first, KKR started aggressively and put on 31 runs in just 3 overs before Hardik Pandya brought himself in for his second over.

Rahane set the tone for the over by smashing Pandya for consecutive sixes off the first two balls, with Finn Allen carrying on the onslaught with three back-to-back fours in the last three balls to take 25 runs from the over.

Check out the live score of the match here.

Finn Allen Blazes 37 Off 17 Ball On KKR Debut

Finn Allen forged a scintillating 69-run stand with veteran Ajinkya Rahane in his first outing for KKR. The Kiwi opener has been in sublime and recently took the world by storm with a blazing century in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 to oust in the in-form South African team.

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He was rearing to go in the league before the match and backed his good form with a quick-fire 37 off just 17 balls.

It's very exciting; I've been waiting for this moment for a long time. This is what we live for, playing in the biggest tournament of the world. Excited to get to Kolkata; the team has built up well over the last 10 days and it should be good. We had a couple of practice games, arrived in Mumbai on Thursday and got a good look at the conditions. Some of the boys have played here and things look good. We have had a good mix, couple of batting (team) meetings, understanding and meeting with the boys. Some prefer to train around alone, but we've formed a mutually good bond," Allen said before the match.

Q

What is the maximum runs, Hardik Pandya conceded in an over in IPL?

A

Hardik Pandya's most expensive over came against CSK in 2024, where he gave away 24 runs.

Q

How much runs Finn Allen scored in his debut match for KKR?

A

Finn Allen scored 37 runs off just 17 balls in his debut match for KKR.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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