MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Concedes Second-Most Expensive Over In IPL History

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya reacts after bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, India, Sunday, March 29, 2026. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya reacts after bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, India, Sunday, March 29, 2026. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool