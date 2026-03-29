MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Angkrish Raghuvanshi Smashes 28-Ball Fifty To Help Kolkata Knight Riders Set Competitive Total

Summary of this article
MI is hosting KKR in the IPL 2026 match 2
The match is being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
KKR batted first and put up a total of 220/4
On a high-scoring night at the Wankhede Stadium, young Angkrish Raghuvanshi stamped his authority with a blistering half-century, ensuring the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finished their 20 overs with a formidable 220/4 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 29, Sunday.
Entering the fray at No. 4 following the dismissal of Cameron Green, the 20-year-old local boy initially took a few deliveries to find his rhythm. However, the turning point of his innings arrived in the 15th over when he was dropped on 21 by Rohit Sharma at long-on.
Raghuvanshi punished the lapse immediately, launching Allah Ghazanfar for a boundary and a massive six off consecutive deliveries to shift the momentum back in KKR’s favor. His ability to find gaps and clear the ropes with ease left the MI bowling attack searching for answers during the critical middle-over phase.
Partnering with Rinku Singh, Raghuvanshi anchored a vital 50-run stand that effectively put MI under pressure. His fifty arrived in style during the 19th over, as he sliced a Hardik Pandya delivery through the off-side for a boundary.
Raghuvanshi’s whirlwind knock eventually came to an end on the very next ball, as he mistimed a slower delivery to Tilak Varma at long-off. He departed for a stellar 51 off 29 balls, an innings punctuated by six fours and two sixes, maintaining a strike rate of 175.86.
Raghuvanshi’s aggressive approach ensured that despite a mini-collapse in the middle overs, KKR cruised past the 200-run mark. His performance, alongside captain Ajinkya Rahane's 67, has set Mumbai Indians a daunting target of 221 runs to secure their first opening-match win since 2012.
Where is the MI vs KKR IPL 2026 match being played?
The MI vs KKR IPL 2026 match is being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Who won the toss in MI vs KKR IPL 2026 match?
MI won the toss and opted to bat first in the IPL 2026 match against KKR.