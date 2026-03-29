MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Angkrish Raghuvanshi Smashes 28-Ball Fifty To Help Kolkata Knight Riders Set Competitive Total

Angkrish Raghuvanshi came in to bat in number four and after taking some time to settle down, he shifted gears and took his team KKR to a competitive total against MI

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
mumbai indians vs kolkata knight riders Indian premier league 2026 match 2 angkrish raghuvanshi
Angkrish Raghuvanshi celebrates his half-century against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Photo: ipl/X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • MI is hosting KKR in the IPL 2026 match 2

  • The match is being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

  • KKR batted first and put up a total of 220/4

On a high-scoring night at the Wankhede Stadium, young Angkrish Raghuvanshi stamped his authority with a blistering half-century, ensuring the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finished their 20 overs with a formidable 220/4 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 29, Sunday.

Entering the fray at No. 4 following the dismissal of Cameron Green, the 20-year-old local boy initially took a few deliveries to find his rhythm. However, the turning point of his innings arrived in the 15th over when he was dropped on 21 by Rohit Sharma at long-on.

Raghuvanshi punished the lapse immediately, launching Allah Ghazanfar for a boundary and a massive six off consecutive deliveries to shift the momentum back in KKR’s favor. His ability to find gaps and clear the ropes with ease left the MI bowling attack searching for answers during the critical middle-over phase.

Partnering with Rinku Singh, Raghuvanshi anchored a vital 50-run stand that effectively put MI under pressure. His fifty arrived in style during the 19th over, as he sliced a Hardik Pandya delivery through the off-side for a boundary.

Raghuvanshi’s whirlwind knock eventually came to an end on the very next ball, as he mistimed a slower delivery to Tilak Varma at long-off. He departed for a stellar 51 off 29 balls, an innings punctuated by six fours and two sixes, maintaining a strike rate of 175.86.

Related Content
Rohit Sharma was replaced by Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians captain, ahead of the start of Indian Premier League 2024. - AP Photo
MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma's Drops Easy Catch, Angkrish Raghuvanshi Survives
Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah, left, talks to captain Hardik Pandya during their Indian Premier League 2024 match. - | Photo: File
MI Vs KKR Predicted XIs, IPL 2026: Check Out Likely Playing 11 And Team News For Today’s Match
Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav, left, and captain Hardik Pandya during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, India, Monday, May 26, 2025. - | PhotO: AP/Surjeet Yadav
MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today And Players To Watch
IPL 2025, MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians hosted Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium. - IPL
MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Mumbai For Today's Opener
Related Content

Raghuvanshi’s aggressive approach ensured that despite a mini-collapse in the middle overs, KKR cruised past the 200-run mark. His performance, alongside captain Ajinkya Rahane's 67, has set Mumbai Indians a daunting target of 221 runs to secure their first opening-match win since 2012.

Q

Where is the MI vs KKR IPL 2026 match being played?

A

The MI vs KKR IPL 2026 match is being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Q

Who won the toss in MI vs KKR IPL 2026 match?

A

MI won the toss and opted to bat first in the IPL 2026 match against KKR.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. MI Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Kartik Tyagi Removes Suryakumar Yadav | Mumbai Indians 183/2 (15)

  2. MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Why Is Suryakumar Yadav Not Included In Playing XI?

  3. MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: What Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane Said At The Toss In Mumbai

  4. MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Concedes Second-Most Expensive Over In IPL History

  5. Why Harshit Rana Is Not Playing In MI VS KKR IPL 2026 Match At Mumbai? Check Reason

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  2. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  4. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 27, 2026

  2. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  3. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  4. Day In Pics: March 28, 2026

  5. The Vanishing Birds Of Mumbai And The Need For Conservation

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: War Enters Second Month As Israel hits Iran naval research site

  2. Outlook's Latest Issue: The Warlord With 'A Passion' For Peace

  3. US-Israel-Iran War : US And Israeli Forces Srike Tehran And Isfahan As War On Iran Reaches One Month

  4. In Pics: Rio de Janeiro Carnival Parade

  5. Small Bags, Big Message: Iran’s Football Team Honours Children Killed In Minab School Airstrike

Latest Stories

  1. James Tolkan Dies At 94: Back To The Future And Top Gun Star Passes Away

  2. PM Modi Lacks Courage to Oppose Israel's Actions In West Bank: Jairam Ramesh

  3. MS Dhoni Fit To Play In IPL 2026? CSK Provide Latest Update

  4. US-Israel-Iran War : US And Israeli Forces Srike Tehran And Isfahan As War On Iran Reaches One Month

  5. Emergency at Delhi IGI Airport as IndiGo Flight Lands Safely After Mid-Air Engine Scare

  6. IMAX India VP Faces Backlash Over ‘Project Hail Mary’ Shows, Calls Fan Reaction ‘Tantrum’

  7. Weekly Horoscope For March 29–April 4, 2026: Growth and Challenges Ahead for Aries, Gemini and Scorpio

  8. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli Play Today?