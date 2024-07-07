MS Dhoni: Former India, CSK Skipper Cuts Cake On 43rd Birthday With Wife Sakshi - Watch

India’s former skipper and one of the iconic names in cricket, MS Dhoni celebrated his 43rd birthday with a special cake and celebration on Sunday, July 7th. (More Cricket News)
Dhoni who is currently attending the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radika Merchant took a little bit of time off to celebrate the special occasion with his family and close circle.
The 2011 World Cup winner recently adopted a dog and had been on a Europe trip after featuring in the 2024 Indian Premier League - potentially his last tournament before bringing down curtains on an illustrious career.
The video that is making rounds on the internet was captured by his close friends in Mumbai, where Dhoni can be seen cutting a cake.
Dhoni and Sakshi, also celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary recently. A video also went viral on the internet where they cut a cake together. Sakshi also shared a picture on her social media and also captioned it, "Starting our 15th year!"
The former Chennai Super Kings captain turned the clock back in IPL 2024 with his stunning display of stroke play and incredible batting performances. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 161 runs, at an average of 53.67 and a strike rate of 220.55.
However, CSK could only manage to finish fifth on the points table, having managed to accumulate seven wins in 14 games. They lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their final league game of the season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.