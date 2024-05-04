Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians (MI) have virtually become the first side to be out of the IPL 2024 playoffs contention following their 24-run defeat against visiting Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday (May 3). (As It Happened | Scorecard)
Chasing a 170-run target, the five-time champions were dismissed for 145 all in 18.5 overs with Mitchell Starc taking three wickets in a space of four deliveries to wrap up the proceedings at Wankhede Stadium.
With the defeat, their eighth in 11 outings, the tournament's joint most successful team are languishing in ninth place and will need a hitherto unseen cricketing miracle to make the playoffs.
The Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders, who recovered from 57/5 to post a fighting total of 169, have consolidated second spot on the 10-team table with seven wins from their 10 matches. A win from their remaining four matches, including the reverse fixture of this tie, will confirm a tour-four spot. For the record, this was only the second win for KKR at Wankhede Stadium and the first in 12 years.
On the contrary, Mumbai Indians will need to win all their remaining three matches and hope for other results to go their way. Four teams have already accumulated 12 points or more -- pace setters Rajasthan Royals (16 from 10 with eight wins), KKR (14), Lucknow Super Giants (12 from 10 with six wins), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (also 12 from 10). All four teams are fighting for a top-two finish, which will provide two chances to play the final.
The chasing pack includes defending champions Chennai Super Kings (10 points from 10), Delhi Capitals (10 from 11), Punjab Kings (eight from 10) and Gujarat Titans (also eight from 10).
Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who play the Titans on Saturday, are 10th with six points from 10. RCB, unlike MI, can still finish with 14 points and be counted among the top four come the playoffs roll call. But in reality, that too is almost impossible considering their poor net run rate.