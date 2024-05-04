Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Mitchell Starc during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade

Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Mitchell Starc during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade