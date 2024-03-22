Cricket

KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain Pat Cummins 'Good To Go'

Pat Cummins, who is the second most expensive buy at the Indian Premier League 2024 player auction, will not only have the burden of captaincy but will have the pressure to deliver with the ball

Advertisement

P
PTI
22 March 2024
22 March 2024
       
PTI
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins addresses the media on the eve of their IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Leading a T20 side for the first time, Australia's World Cup-winning skipper Pat Cummins says the shortest format is not taxing on body but the travel involved in the two-month-long IPL and different-style preparations to face a variety of teams is certainly a huge challenge. (Preview| Full Coverage)

Cummins, who also led Australia to World Test Championship triumph, has big responsibility to change the fortunes of Sunrisers Hyderabad, who finished last season.

"It's a format I've never captained before. Tomorrow (Saturday) is going to be my first game. With a bit of preparation, I'm good to go," Cummins said on the eve of their IPL opener against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Advertisement

"It's got its challenges. You play 14 games in six-seven weeks, plus finals. I'm used to playing a lot of Test cricket, so four overs isn't as taxing on your body. But it can be mentally taxing to travel, you're playing a new team every few days you've got to prepare for.

In 30 matches between both teams, CSK have won 19 times whereas RCB have 10 wins; one NR. - null
IPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Chennai Super Kings: RCB Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First

BY PTI

"But it's nothing new, we've done it before, so obviously the game days are the most important, that's where we put most of our energies into. No team plays the same XI all 14 games.

Advertisement

Cummins, who is the second most expensive buy at this IPL auction, will not only have the burden of captaincy but will have the pressure to deliver with the ball. He will have Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the only other experienced bowler in the line-up.

They also have the likes of T Natarajan and Jaydev Unadkat.

CSK - IPL
IPL Trophy Winners From 2008 To 2023

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"We have got loads of experienced guys excited with the lineup. Bhuvi I will be leaning on a lot. We have got a lot of experience and young guys as well.

"It's T20 cricket, you will be hit around, not worry about too much. So it will be up for the experienced guys to help the youngsters out."

Saturday's match is being billed as Cummins vs Mitchell Starc clash and the Aussie skipper said: "Hopefully I don't have to face starc. It's funny beauty of the IPL. These guys playing Starcy for 15 years.

"I can't remember when I played against him. It will be an interesting part of tomorrow. We are both bowlers so there won't crossover too much," he signed off.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Women Are Voting In Record Numbers But Still Fall Behind In Electoral Politics
  2. Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music
  6. CAA Doesn’t Take Anyone’s Citizenship, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time To Reply On Pleas Challenging Law
  7. Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Takes Note Of Non-compliance On Unauthorised Political Ads