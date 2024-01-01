Outlook Sports Desk
Chennai Super Kings under the leadership of MS Dhoni won 5 IPL titles in - 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023
Mumbai Indians created the record for most IPL title winning 5 titles in - 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020, all captained by Rohit Sharma
Kolkata Knight Riders lifted the IPL trophies 2 times so far in - 2012 and 2014, captained by Gautam Gambhir
SunRisers Hyderabad led by David Warner won their first and only IPL title in 2016. However, the defunct franchise Deccan Charges based on Hyderabad won the title in 2009.
Rajasthan Royals won their maiden and only IPL trophy in the inaugural season in 2008.
Gujarat Titans, joined IPL in 2022 and won their maiden title in first attempt, under the leadership of Hardik Pandya
Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings Eleven Punjab, And Delhi Capitals are the teams who never won an IPL title so far.