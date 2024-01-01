IPL Trophy Winners From 2008 To 2023

Outlook Sports Desk

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings under the leadership of MS Dhoni won 5 IPL titles in - 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023

MS Dhoni CSK

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians created the record for most IPL title winning 5 titles in - 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020, all captained by Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders lifted the IPL trophies 2 times so far in - 2012 and 2014, captained by Gautam Gambhir

KKR IPL

SunRisers Hyderabad

SunRisers Hyderabad led by David Warner won their first and only IPL title in 2016. However, the defunct franchise Deccan Charges based on Hyderabad won the title in 2009.

SRH IPL

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals won their maiden and only IPL trophy in the inaugural season in 2008.

RRR IPL

Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans, joined IPL in 2022 and won their maiden title in first attempt, under the leadership of Hardik Pandya

Gujarat Titans IPL

Teams With No Wins

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings Eleven Punjab, And Delhi Capitals are the teams who never won an IPL title so far.

RCB IPL