KKR Intra-Squad Match 1, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Kolkata Knight Riders Practice Game For IPL 2026

Summary of this article
KKR to play intra-squad match on March 20
The match has a scheduled start time of 6:00 PM IST
Check the live streaming details of the KKR intra-squad match below
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is all set to commence from March 28. Ahead of that, the teams have started their pre-season camps and both Indian and overseas players have started arriving. Every team is preparing to match the intensity of the IPL from the get-go. Both physical and mental training will be key for a team to gain early boost in the season.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) commenced their pre-season campa from March 18, Wednesday. Head coach Abhishek Nayar was one of the firsts to join the camp alongside captain Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Assistant coach Shane Watson also joined the camp and the players started their preparations for the upcoming seasons at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
KKR mentor Dwayne Bravo arrived at the camp on the evening of March 19. Zimbabwe star Blessing Muzarabani, who was picked as replacement of Mustafizur Rahman was the first foreigner to join the camp. While KKR continue the wait for Matheesha Pathirana's No objection certificate, the likes of Finn Allen, Tim Seifert and Rachin Ravindra have also joined the squad. Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, Rovman Powell are expected to arrive in the coming days.
After Varun Chakravarthy's arrival on Thursday, the Indian contingent of KKR has grouped except for Akash Deep. Coach Abhishek Nayar addressed them in the opening speech ahead of the training and the players have since worked on their skill in the nets as well as participated in high-intensity fielding drills.
On March 20, Friday, KKR will play a intra-squad match for practice and to get used to match situations. It is unlikely, except for Blessing Muzarabani, the newly arrived overseas cricketers will participate in the game.
KKR Squad For IPL 2026:
Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Tejasvi Dahiya (wk), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Matheesha Pathirana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Manish Pandey, Akash Deep, Daksh Kamra, Blessing Muzarabani, Prashant Solanki, Rovman Powell, Harshit Rana (injured).
KKR Intra-Squad Practice Match: Live Streaming Details
Where will the KKR intra-squad match be played at?
The KKR intra-squad match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
When will the KKR intra-squad match be played?
The KKR intra-squad match has a scheduled start time of 6:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the KKR intra-squad match live?
The live streaming of the KKR intra-squad match will be available on the social media platforms of KKR. Fans can watch the match live on the official accounts of KKR in YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.