IPL 2026 Dispatch: Virat Kohli’s Viral Reaction Grabs Attention; CSK Roar Lights Up Chepauk

Summary of this article
CSK’s Roar 2026 event and Hall of Fame launch featuring Raina and Hayden grabbed early attention
RCB ticket prices and Kohli’s viral rumour reaction added to pre-season buzz
KKR injury replacement and PSL warning highlight off-field developments
The countdown is almost over as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 gets underway on March 28, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The league phase will run through April before expanding into a full 84-match season that stretches till the end of May.
And even before the first match of the tournament, the tournament has already delivered enough headlines to keep fans busy. From packed fan event in Chennai to ticket price debates in Bengaluru and viral social media reactions from the former RCB captain, Virat Kohli, IPL 2026 has quietly built momentum over the past few days.
Here are today's talking points:
CSK Roar 2026 turns Chepauk into a celebration
Chennai Super Kings set the tone with their Roar 2026 event at Chepauk, and it was more than just a fan gathering. The evening had everything, practice sessions, fan interactions, and a full-blown entertainment show. The presence of MS Dhoni naturally drew the loudest cheers, but what stood out was how the franchise mixed nostalgia with the present.
One of the biggest highlights was a legends reunion. Former players like Suresh Raina, Mike Hussey, Matthew Hayden, Dwayne Bravo and many more returned to the ground, sharing the stage with the current squad.
There was even an exhibition-style interaction between past and present players, giving fans a rare look at two generations together. The event also featured a live performance by A.R. Rahman, turning the stadium into more than just a cricket venue.
But the moment that really mattered came later.
Raina and Hayden headline CSK’s first Hall of Fame
CSK officially introduced their Hall of Fame during the same event, naming Suresh Raina and Matthew Hayden as the first inductees. It’s a move that felt overdue, considering the role both players played in shaping the franchise’s early success.
Raina’s contribution is easy to measure, over 5500 runs, multiple title wins, and years of consistency in the middle order. Hayden’s impact was shorter but just as important, especially during CSK’s rise in the 2009–2010 phase.
RCB’s ticket prices grab attention before season opener
While Chennai focused on nostalgia, Royal Challengers Bengaluru created buzz in a different way, ticket pricing. With the season opener around the corner, RCB’s tickets have become a major talking point among fans.
Demand has been high, especially with the team entering the season as defending champions. Early reports suggest multiple price slabs depending on stands and experience, with premium sections expected to be on the higher side. It’s not unusual for RCB games at the Chinnaswamy to sell out quickly, but the pricing conversation has added another layer to the pre-season chatter.
Virat Kohli shuts down London travel rumours
In the middle of all this, Virat Kohli found himself trending for something completely unrelated to cricket. Reports suggested that he had asked for special travel arrangements, including chartered flights between India and London during IPL 2026.
Kohli didn’t take long to respond. He dismissed the claims outright, putting an end to the speculation with a simple reaction on social media. He reposted the post on his Instagram story and added just two laughing emojis, which are enough rubbish the report.
KKR forced into change as Saurabh Dubey replaces Akash Deep
Kolkata Knight Riders have had to deal with an early setback after pacer Akash Deep was ruled out due to injury. The franchise has moved quickly, bringing in Saurabh Dubey as a replacement ahead of the season.
Injuries before the start of an IPL season are never ideal, especially for a team still trying to settle combinations. KKR have already lost Harshit Rana from the entire season while Matheesha Pathirana is also recovering from an injury, which shows how the franchise is dealing with all these injury concerns.
Elsewhere: PSL warns players over opting out
Outside the IPL bubble, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has also made headlines. Reports suggest the league is preparing to take action against players who opt out after committing to contracts, a move aimed at maintaining stability and avoiding last-minute withdrawals.
The prime example of this was Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani who ditched PSL to join Kolkata Knight Riders as Mustafizur Rahman's replacement for the upcoming season.
With leagues around the world competing for player availability, situations like these are becoming more common. And as schedules get tighter, managing commitments is only going to get more complicated.