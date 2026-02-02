IPL 2026 Dispatch: Virat Kohli’s Viral Reaction Grabs Attention; CSK Roar Lights Up Chepauk

Cricketers MS Dhoni, former cricketers Matthew Hayden, Anirudha Srikkanth and others during the Chennai Super Kings’ ROAR 2026, pre-season fan event, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Cricketers MS Dhoni, former cricketers Matthew Hayden, Anirudha Srikkanth and others during the Chennai Super Kings’ ROAR 2026, pre-season fan event, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar