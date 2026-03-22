IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Triggers Emotional Reactions From Fans At CSK Roar 2026 - Video

MS Dhoni’s appearance at CSK Roar 2026 thrilled Chepauk fans, creating emotional scenes as speculation grows around IPL 2026 possibly being his final season

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
MS Dhoni Turns Carpenter, Fixes His Own Bat Before IPL 2026 - Video
IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Triggers Emotional Reactions From Fans At CSK Roar 2026 - Video Photo: ChennaiIPL/X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • MS Dhoni’s entry at CSK Roar 2026 sparked an emotional reaction among Chepauk fans

  • Crowd erupted as Dhoni joined teammates, with fans visibly overwhelmed

  • Speculation grows around IPL 2026 being Dhoni’s final season

Chepauk doesn’t wait for match day to come alive. Give Chennai Super Kings fans a reason, and they’ll turn up with the same noise, the same passion. That’s exactly what happened during the Roar 2026 event, where the stands filled up just to catch a glimpse of their favourites before the season begins.

Then came the moment everyone was waiting for. MS Dhoni walked out, and the reaction was instant. The cheers got louder, phones went up, and for a few seconds, it felt like nothing had changed over the years. Some fans were visibly emotional, soaking in the sight of a player who has meant everything to this franchise.

MS Dhoni’s Chepauk entry turns into an emotional moment for fans

As Dhoni made his way onto the field to join the squad, the atmosphere shifted completely. It wasn’t a match situation, yet the energy inside the stadium said otherwise. Fans chanted his name, trying to hold on to every second of his presence.

There were moments in the crowd that summed it all up. A few fans couldn’t hide how much it meant to them, watching Dhoni up close. That connection has only grown stronger with time. He doesn’t need a bat in hand or a match-winning knock, just walking onto the field is enough.

Related Content
IPL 2025: LSG vs CSK - | Photo: AP
CSK At IPL 2026: Key Facts, Fixtures, Best Finishes, Squad - Definitive Chennai Super Kings Preview
Chennai Super Kings source confirms that MS Dhoni will selectively feature in IPL 2026. - AP
MS Dhoni And IPL: A Beginner's Guide
AB de Villiers says that MS Dhoni "just seems to be this diesel engine that never ends". - File
IPL 2026: AB De Villiers Questions MS Dhoni’s Role As CSK Enter New Era
CSK's superstars - MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina will be seen again together on the field during the CSK Roar 2026 event in Chennai on March 22, 2026. - File
CSK Roar 2026: Dhoni–Raina Back Together On Field! Here’s How To Watch The Match And AR Rahman Live
Related Content

Is IPL 2026 MS Dhoni’s final chapter?

Alongside all the excitement, there’s also a big concern in the background. Dhoni is now 44, and questions around how long he will continue have naturally started to grow. Recent visuals from practice sessions have shown him managing discomfort, which has only added to the speculation.

He hasn’t said anything about his future yet. That’s been his way throughout, keeping things quiet and letting the game do the talking.

Also Read: MS Dhoni And IPL, A Beginner's Guide

What remains clear is the impact he’s had. More than 5,400 runs in the IPL, over 130 wins as captain, and five titles with Chennai Super Kings. Numbers that speak for themselves.

As the crowd at Chepauk found its voice once again, one thing stood out that no one is ready for this journey to end.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Dasun Shanaka To Join Rajasthan Royals As Sam Curran's Replacement - Report

  2. Pakistan Super League 2026 Limited To Karachi And Lahore, No Spectators Allowed: Here's Why

  3. New Zealand Vs South Africa 4th T20I: Proteas Keep The Series Alive With 19 Run Victory In Wellington

  4. IPL 2026: Aakash Chopra Backs Delhi Capitals Over Punjab Kings To End Title Drought

  5. IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Responds To Viral London Travel Report With Hilarious Reply

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  4. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. ‘How Can We Eat Such Expensive Food Every Day?’

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: In Puducherry, BJP, Regional Parties Ride Piggyback On Allies 

  3. From Home to Tin Shelters: Assam’s Evictions Leave Hundreds Struggling To Survive

  4. Laapataa LPG: US-Israel War In Iran Paralyses Gas Supply Across The Country

  5. Day In Pics: March 21, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  2. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  3. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  4. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  5. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Iranian Missile Hits Israel’s Dimona, 47 Injured

  2. Trump issues 48-hour ultimatum to Iran as missile strikes hit southern Israel

  3. US–Israel Strike Natanz Nuclear Site; Diego Garcia Targeted

  4. US-Israel War On Iran: Why Gulf Rulers Are Bearing The Brunt Of Retaliation

  5. Western Media And The Weaponisation Of Muslim Women

Latest Stories

  1. Chuck Norris Dies At 86: Walker, Texas Ranger star And Action Icon Passes Away

  2. Ayush Suraksha Portal Logs Over 10,000 Complaints Within A Year Of Launch

  3. AIIMS AIRCARE Study To Examine Air Pollution Link As Lung Cancer Rises Among Non-Smokers

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 2: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Amid Strong Run

  5. US–Israel Strike Natanz Nuclear Site; Diego Garcia Targeted

  6. India's Tour Of Ireland 2026: IND Vs IRE T20I Schedule, Dates, Venue, Timing - All You Need To Know

  7. Vatsal Soin: Humanity Commands, AI Obeys, 0→1 Doctrine For Certifiable AI Governance In Space & Skies

  8. Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Voter Roll Manipulation Ahead Of Polls