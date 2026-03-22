IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Responds To Viral London Travel Report With Hilarious Reply

Virat Kohli dismisses viral IPL 2026 travel rumours with a funny response while gearing up for a historic season, chasing major RCB and T20 milestones

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IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Responds To Viral London Travel Report With Hilarious Reply
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli scored successive fifties in IPL 2025. | Photo: X / RCB Tweets
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli dismisses bizarre IPL 2026 travel demand rumours with a cheeky Instagram reaction

  • RCB star eyes historic 10,000 runs for a single franchise milestone this season

  • Kohli closing in on elite 14,000 T20 runs club alongside global greats

The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just days away and the fans have already began the countdown. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will kick off their campaign on March 28 in Bengaluru against Sunrisers Hyderabad, marking the start of yet another high-octane tournament filled with packed stadiums and global attention.

As always, the spotlight will be on the superstars who drive the league’s narrative. And when it comes to RCB, all roads lead to Virat Kohli. The former captain enters the season in strong form, fresh off a title-winning campaign, with fans expecting yet another dominant run from one of the league’s greatest icons.

Virat Kohli laughs off ‘London travel demand’ rumours ahead of IPL 2026

Meanwhile, ahead of the much-awaited IPL season, social media was recently flooded with bizarre claims about Kohli making special demands from the RCB management. A social media post suggested that the star batter had asked for chartered flights between India and London and planned to shuttle between the two locations during breaks in the schedule.

However, Kohli shut down the speculation quite effortlessly and humorously. The 37-year-old posted a screenshot of the viral claim on Instagram and responded with just two laughing emojis, making it clear that the rumours were far from reality.

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IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Responds To Viral London Travel Report With Hilarious Reply Photo: insta/virat.kohli
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Virat Kohli’s IPL legacy

While the noise around rumours continues, Kohli’s numbers remain the real headline. The RCB talisman is on the verge of becoming the first player in IPL history to cross the 9,000-run mark, needing just over 300 runs to reach the milestone.

Last season was a reminder of his enduring class. Kohli piled up 657 runs in 15 innings at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71, finishing as RCB’s leading run-scorer and one of the most consistent performers in the tournament.

Also Read: Virat Kohli And IPL, A Beginner's Guide

With 9,085 runs to his name in 282 appearances for Royal Challengers Bengaluru across the IPL and the now-defunct Champions League T20, Virat Kohli stands within touching distance of a historic milestone. The upcoming season could see him become the first cricketer ever to breach the 10,000-run mark for a single franchise in T20 cricket.

On the broader T20 stage, Kohli’s numbers are just as staggering. Amassing 13,543 runs in 414 matches, including nine centuries and 105 half-centuries, he is closing in on yet another elite landmark. The RCB star is now eyeing a spot in the exclusive 14,000-run club, currently occupied by Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Alex Hales, and David Warner, further cementing his place among the format’s all-time greats.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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