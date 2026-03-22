IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Honour Suresh Raina And Matthew Hayden With Hall Of Fame Induction At Roar Event

Former cricketers Michael Hussey, Matthew Hayden, Suresh Raina and others during the Chennai Super Kings’ ROAR 2026, pre-season fan event, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Former cricketers Michael Hussey, Matthew Hayden, Suresh Raina and others during the Chennai Super Kings’ ROAR 2026, pre-season fan event, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar