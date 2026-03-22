IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Honour Suresh Raina And Matthew Hayden With Hall Of Fame Induction At Roar Event

Summary of this article
CSK launched their Hall of Fame at the Roar 2026 event ahead of IPL 2026
Suresh Raina and Matthew Hayden named as the first inductees
Raina (5529 runs) and Hayden (Orange Cap 2009) recognized for key contributions
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is set to begin on March 28, and Chennai Super Kings have already started building the buzz with their Roar 2026 event at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Along with the usual fan interactions and practice sessions, the franchise made an important announcement by introducing its Hall of Fame for the first time.
Suresh Raina and Matthew Hayden were named as the first inductees, recognising their contribution during CSK’s most successful years.
CSK induct Suresh Raina and Matthew Hayden into Hall of Fame
Suresh Raina was part of CSK from 2008 to 2021 and remains the franchise’s highest run-scorer with 5529 runs. He scored two centuries and 38 fifties and was part of four IPL title wins. He also played a role in CSK’s Champions League T20 victories, including a strong performance in 2014.
Hayden represented CSK between 2008 and 2010 and made an impact at the top of the order. He scored 1117 runs for the team and was part of the 2010 title-winning squad. His 572-run season in 2009 earned him the Orange Cap, making him the first CSK player to achieve the feat.
The announcement was made during the Roar 2026 event in front of fans at Chepauk. It marks the start of a new tradition for the franchise, with more former players expected to be honoured in the future.
Indian Premier League 2026: Chennai Super Kings Squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Sarfaraz Khan, Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma, Sanju Samson, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Prashant Veer, Aman Hakim Khan, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Anshul Kamboj, Zak Foulkes, Noor Ahmad, Rahul Chahar, Akeal Hosein, Shreyas Gopal, Khaleel Ahmed, Matt Henry, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh