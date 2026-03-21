CSK At IPL 2026: Key Facts, Fixtures, Best Finishes, Squad - Definitive Chennai Super Kings Preview

Summary of this article
Chennai Super Kings eye total reset in IPL 2026
MS Dhoni will return for another season
CSK traded Ravindra Jadeja for Sanju Samson
Get the definitive preview for the 5-time IPL champions
Chennai Super Kings are eyeing a total reset after a disappointing bottom-place finish in the 2025 Indian Premier League season. A new era is on the horizon for the CSK after they made some high-profile tactical tweaks with trade deals and purchases in the auction last year.
The most significant move is the blockbuster trade that brought Sanju Samson into the Yellow army, which is a clear indication of the franchise thinking of life without the legendary wicket-keeper MS Dhoni behind the stumps.
For Sanju's trade to go through, the Super Kings let go of long-time servant Ravindra Jadeja who returned to the Rajasthan Royals after more than 10 years.
While Ruturaj Gaikwad remains at the helm, the squad has been bolstered by the likes of Dewald Brevis and the spin wizardry of Noor Ahmad.
However, the camp has been rocked by the pre-season loss of Australian pacer Nathan Ellis due to a hamstring injury, leaving a major void in their death-bowling plans.
CSK did make some really good signings in the auction last year with the acquisitions of local talents Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma on record breaking deals for uncapped players
The presence of MS Dhoni for another season will also give a bit of hope to the CSK fans that IPL trophy will return to Anbuden this year.
CSK will look to turn their fortunes around, starting March 30, leaning on their spin-heavy arsenal at the Chepauk to reclaim their status.
Indian Premier League: Chennai Super Kings' Best Finishes
Chennai Super Kings have been the most consistent team in the tournament's history, securing five titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023.
They have also reached a record 10 finals and qualified for the playoffs in 12 of their 16 seasons. Even in years they didn't win, they remained a constant threat, finishing as runners-up on 5 occasions.
Indian Premier League 2026: Chennai Super Kings Schedule
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Mar-30
|Monday
|Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings
|Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
|7:30 PM
|Apr-03
|Friday
|Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|7:30 PM
|Apr-05
|Sunday
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|Apr-11
|Saturday
|Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|7:30 PM
Indian Premier League 2026: Chennai Super Kings Squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Sarfaraz Khan, Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma, Sanju Samson, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Prashant Veer, Aman Hakim Khan, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Anshul Kamboj, Zak Foulkes, Noor Ahmad, Rahul Chahar, Akeal Hosein, Shreyas Gopal, Khaleel Ahmed, Matt Henry, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh