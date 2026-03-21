CSK At IPL 2026: Key Facts, Fixtures, Best Finishes, Squad - Definitive Chennai Super Kings Preview

CSK did make some really good signings in the auction last year with the acquisitions of local talents Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma on record breaking deals for uncapped players. Here is the full and definitive preview of the Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming Indian Premier League season

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CSK At IPL 2026
IPL 2025: LSG vs CSK | Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Chennai Super Kings eye total reset in IPL 2026

  • MS Dhoni will return for another season

  • CSK traded Ravindra Jadeja for Sanju Samson

  • Get the definitive preview for the 5-time IPL champions

Chennai Super Kings are eyeing a total reset after a disappointing bottom-place finish in the 2025 Indian Premier League season. A new era is on the horizon for the CSK after they made some high-profile tactical tweaks with trade deals and purchases in the auction last year.

The most significant move is the blockbuster trade that brought Sanju Samson into the Yellow army, which is a clear indication of the franchise thinking of life without the legendary wicket-keeper MS Dhoni behind the stumps.

For Sanju's trade to go through, the Super Kings let go of long-time servant Ravindra Jadeja who returned to the Rajasthan Royals after more than 10 years.

While Ruturaj Gaikwad remains at the helm, the squad has been bolstered by the likes of Dewald Brevis and the spin wizardry of Noor Ahmad.

However, the camp has been rocked by the pre-season loss of Australian pacer Nathan Ellis due to a hamstring injury, leaving a major void in their death-bowling plans.

CSK did make some really good signings in the auction last year with the acquisitions of local talents Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma on record breaking deals for uncapped players

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The presence of MS Dhoni for another season will also give a bit of hope to the CSK fans that IPL trophy will return to Anbuden this year.

CSK will look to turn their fortunes around, starting March 30, leaning on their spin-heavy arsenal at the Chepauk to reclaim their status.

Indian Premier League: Chennai Super Kings' Best Finishes

Chennai Super Kings have been the most consistent team in the tournament's history, securing five titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023.

They have also reached a record 10 finals and qualified for the playoffs in 12 of their 16 seasons. Even in years they didn't win, they remained a constant threat, finishing as runners-up on 5 occasions.

Indian Premier League 2026: Chennai Super Kings Schedule

DateDayMatchVenueTime (IST)
Mar-30MondayRajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super KingsBarsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati7:30 PM
Apr-03FridayChennai Super Kings vs Punjab KingsMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai7:30 PM
Apr-05SundayRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super KingsM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru7:30 PM
Apr-11SaturdayChennai Super Kings vs Delhi CapitalsMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai7:30 PM

Indian Premier League 2026: Chennai Super Kings Squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Sarfaraz Khan, Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma, Sanju Samson, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Prashant Veer, Aman Hakim Khan, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Anshul Kamboj, Zak Foulkes, Noor Ahmad, Rahul Chahar, Akeal Hosein, Shreyas Gopal, Khaleel Ahmed, Matt Henry, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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