IPL 2025 Auction: Ben Stokes Sits Out, James Anderson And Jofra Archer Set To Feature

England Test captain Ben Stokes will not play in the 2025 Indian Premier League, after deciding not to put himself in the auction. (More Cricket News)
While there are 52 English cricketers who have registered for the auction – including James Anderson and Jofra Archer – Stokes will not be among them when it is held on November 24 and 25.
Under new rules announced by the IPL last month, it also means that Stokes will not be eligible to play in the 2026 competition.
But 42-year-old Anderson, who is England's all-time leading wicket taker, will be among the names alongside Archer.
Anderson does so having not played since his final Test against West Indies at Lord's in July, while it is 10 years since he has played T20, and he has never played in a franchise league.
Archer, meanwhile, was the IPL's most valuable player in 2020 and is on the comeback trail following back and elbow injuries this year.
While it is still hoped that he could feature against India next summer and the 2025-26 Ashes series, the 2025 IPL will clash with the beginning of the County Championship and could potentially prevent Archer from proving his Test fitness.