IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Check Who Is Part Of The Rs 2 Crore List

Despite 1574 cricketers registering themselves for the mega auction, only 204 (70 overseas) can be drafted by the franchises

Indian Premier League Trophy.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) revealed on Tuesday, November 5 that 1574 players will go under the hammer for the upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction. (More Cricket News)

The huge number will decrease by some distance as the auction nears in three weeks time, but the interesting part is the base price set for the players.

For the ones who are not aware, a minimum price for a cricketer will be around Rs 20 lakh, while the maximum remains Rs 2 crore.

That means capped players can settle the safe price for which they can get an guaranteed bid. Whilst some choose as little as Rs 50 lakh, some like to go for a bigger amount.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, many Indian and foreign players have put their base price at Rs 2 crore for the upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction. These stars are expected to be picked up by one franchise or the other.

The Indian Premier League trophy. - X/BCCI
Indian cricketers such as Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul have kept their base price at Rs 2 crore for the IPL 2025 mega auction. These names will be the most sought-after players with the likes of Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru eyeing a bid or two.

On the international front, pacers Mitchell Starc and Jofra Archer have also kept their base price at Rs 2 crore. Starc went for a record-breaking Rs 24.75 crore last year, was released by KKR, whereas Archer Archer, who hasn’t played IPL since 2023, eyes a comeback himself.

IPL 2025 mega auction: Base prices

Rs 2 crore: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Mukesh Kumar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan, Devdutt Padikkal, Krunal Pandya, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Jofra Archer

