IPL 2025 Mega Auction In Jeddah On November 24-25, 1,574 Players Register

It's official. Jeddah will be the venue for the upcoming mega auction ahead of the Indian Premier League's 2025 season. The much-awaited event will take place on November 24 and 25. (More Cricket News)
The auction dates coincide with the third and fourth day of India’s first Test against Australia in Perth, which starts on November 22.
Earlier reports were pointing to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's capital, as the likely venue for the mega auction.
A total of 1,574 players (1,165 Indian and 409 overseas) have signed up for the auction. The list includes 320 capped players, 1,224 uncapped players, and 30 players from Associate nations.
Every franchise has an overall purse of INR 120 crore to finalize its squad. But after the retentions, Punjab Kings have the biggest purse remaining, at INR 110.5 crore, to spend at the mega auction. PBKS retained only two uncapped players in the form of Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh for a total of INR 9.5 crore.
On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have the smallest purse of INR 41 crore after they, retained six players, which is the maximum limit. Kolkata Knight Riders, too, retained six players and will have INR 51 crore to spend at the auction.
With each franchise able to fill a maximum squad of 25 players, 204 slots will be up for grabs at the mega auction.