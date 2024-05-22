Cricket

IPL 2024, Qualifier 1: SRH Captain Pat Cummins Backs Players After Defeat Against KKR

Pacer Mitchel Starc was adjudged player of the match for his sensational bowling up front when he claimed the scalps of Travis Head, Nitish Reddy and Shahbaz Ahmed in the powerplay

Bhuvi and Pat Cummins in IPL 2024. AP Photo
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, right, interacts with captain Pat Cummins during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad. AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins urged his team to forget the heavy defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders and concentrate on the second IPL Qualifier, saying there are days in T20 cricket when things just don't work out. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

SRH were handed an eight-wicket hammering by KKR in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday.

The Cummins-led side will get another crack at making the final. SRH will take the winner of the Eliminator between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai on Friday.

"We will try to put this day behind quickly, good thing we will have a crack at it (qualifier 2).

"You have these days in T20 cricket when it doesn't work out. We had a few starts but didn't go on with the bat. Not good with the ball. We weren't where we wanted with the bat and obviously couldn't do much with the ball."

Kolkata Knight Riders' Mitchell Starc, second right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head, right, during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad. - AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Mitchell Starc Justifying His Price Tag In The Playoffs

BY Jagdish Yadav

"We all have played enough cricket, and going to a new venue (Chennai) helps us as well, so we got to keep this behind and move on."

Pacer Mitchel Starc was adjudged player of the match for his sensational bowling up front when he claimed the scalps of Travis Head, Nitish Reddy and Shahbaz Ahmed in the powerplay.

"We know how important the powerplay is. These were the two sides who dominated in the powerplay with the bat. We needed to pick early wickets and get into their middle order.

"The way Head and Abhishek have been playing throughout the tournament, they like width and free their arms. We just tried to swing the ball and not provide them width. Bowl stump to stump and tried the hard length. The spinners were effective and the whole bowling department was great.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Venkatesh Iyer, center, and captain Shreyas Iyer celebrate their win in the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad. - AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Kolkata Knight Riders Humble Sunrisers Hyderabad To Enter Final

BY Jagdish Yadav

On Head's scalp, he said: "Got lucky I guess, was nice to see his back early, not always the case."

Winning skipper Shreyas Iyer was elated by the result and said the unplanned 10-day break the team got due to two washed-out matches helped the players rejuvenate.

"The rejuvenation was important for us. When you travel so much. It's important to stay in the present. Today was the day we had to maximise, we did it and that's what we thrive on.

"The way every bowler stood up to this occasion, the way they came in and took wickets, that was imperative. The attitude and approach of all bowlers was to take wickets and they did."

