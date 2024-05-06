Cricket

MI Vs SRH, Toss Update: Mumbai Indians Bowl First; Mayank Agarwal Returns In Playing XI

Mumbai Indians are playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

MI teammates celebrating a wicket in IPL 2024. AP Photo
Mumbai Indians' Nuwan Thushara celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Phil Salt with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade
Mumbai Indians are hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium for the 55th match of the IPL 2024. The Hardik Pandya-led MI are more or less out of the playoffs race but SRH can qualify for the playoffs and will be eyeing a win there. (Match Blog | Scorecard)

Toss Update:

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field first. Sunrisers Hyderabad are going to bat first.

Playing XIs:

Travis Head (left) and Abhishek Sharma bump fists during the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Delhi on Saturday, April 20. - AP
SRH Vs DC: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head Record Highest PP Score In IPL History

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

The pitch looks nice and has a more consistent layer of green grass. Five games have been played here this season and the 200-run mark has been breached twice. So, a lot of runs of the cards citing the small boundaries. The square boundaries are 61 and 66 metres whereas the straight one is at 72 metres. Dew might play a factor in the second innings so win the toss, elect bowling is the mantra.

Mayank Agarwal is making his comeback into the playing XI. During the toss presentation, Pat Cummins said he would play at number three. So, Anmolpreet Singh is excluded from the playing XI. For MI, Anshul Kambhoj is making his debut.

