Mumbai Indians are hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium for the 55th match of the IPL 2024. The Hardik Pandya-led MI are more or less out of the playoffs race but SRH can qualify for the playoffs and will be eyeing a win there. (Match Blog | Scorecard)
Toss Update:
Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field first. Sunrisers Hyderabad are going to bat first.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara
The pitch looks nice and has a more consistent layer of green grass. Five games have been played here this season and the 200-run mark has been breached twice. So, a lot of runs of the cards citing the small boundaries. The square boundaries are 61 and 66 metres whereas the straight one is at 72 metres. Dew might play a factor in the second innings so win the toss, elect bowling is the mantra.
Mayank Agarwal is making his comeback into the playing XI. During the toss presentation, Pat Cummins said he would play at number three. So, Anmolpreet Singh is excluded from the playing XI. For MI, Anshul Kambhoj is making his debut.