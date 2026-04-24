IPL 2026 Stats: Sanju Samson Closes In On Orange Cap; Anshul Kamboj Tops Purple Cap List

Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 23, 2026 (AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool)

Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 23, 2026 (AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool)