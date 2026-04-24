IPL 2026 Stats: Sanju Samson Closes In On Orange Cap; Anshul Kamboj Tops Purple Cap List

Summary of this article
Samson is in the top-three of the highest run-getter in IPL 2026
Abhishek Sharma leads the race for Orange Cap
Anshul Kamboj tops the Purple Cap list
Sanju Samson registered his second century of this Indian Premier League 2026 season for Chennai Super Kings as Akeal Hosein grabbed a four-fer in their 103-run victory over Mumbai Indians on Thursday.
Samson followed his unbeaten century against Delhi Capitals with a 101 not out off 54 balls to anchor Chennai Super Kings to 207-6.
Hosein (4-17) spun a web around the MI batters as the hosts were bowled out for 104 in 19 overs. CSK handed MI their worse-ever defeat in the IPL and it was the first time in their history that they lost three consecutive games at Wankhede Stadium in one season.
“Really feels great to score a century at the Wankhede against MI,” Samson said. “We were losing few wickets so I thought it was important for a settled batsman to stay and that’s what I tried and that’s what happened today.”
Orange Cap standings after Match 33
Abhishek Sharma still leads the highest run-getter list in IPL 2026, with 323 runs at a strike rate of 215.33. The left-handed batter's 135 saw him overpower Klaasen, who has 320 runs with GT skipper Shubman Gill a distant third at 265 runs. However, two centuries have landed Samson in the top three. Samson has 293 runs at a strike rate of 178 from 7 matches played.
Purple Cap standings after Match 31
In the race for the Purple Cap, Anshul Kamboj leads with 14 wickets from seven matches with Prince Yadav in second with 13 wickets. Eshan Malinga has dropped down to third with 12 wickets to his name.