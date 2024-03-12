The out-of-action Suryakumar Yadav's participation in Mumbai Indians' (MI) first two matches of the forthcoming Indian Premier League 2024 season is unclear. The world number 1 T20 batter is recuperating at Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy (NCA) after a sports hernia surgery, and is apparently racing against time to be fit for MI's opening clash against Gujarat Titans on March 24. (More Cricket News)
"Surya's rehabilitation is on track and he will certainly 'Return to Play' in the IPL itself. However it is still not clear whether the NCA's Sports Science and Medical Team will give clearance to play in the first two away games against Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad (March 27)," PTI quoted a BCCI source as saying.
"There are still 12 days to go before MI play their first game but it could be a race against time to get fit by the first match itself," the source added.
The star India batter has been sharing videos of his strength and conditioning routines but is yet to post any batting photos or videos, which will present a good idea of his match fitness.
Suryakumar had earlier suffered an ankle injury during the South Africa tour in December 2023. The injury has sidelined him from international cricket in early 2024, and Surya recently revealed that it was in fact his sports hernia affliction that was still keeping him out of action. Suryakumar underwent surgery for the latter in Munich, Germany on January 17.
The flamboyant batter is one of the most important players in India's T20I scheme of things, as he can transform any game as evidenced on several occasions, and by his strike-rate of over 171 and four tons in 60 matches.
India's prospects at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies are likely to hinge on Surya's performance. Similarly, MI too need him in full flow to have a strong campaign this IPL season.
