Cricket

IND Vs AUS: Record-Breaking Ticket Sales For Boxing Day Test Match In Melbourne

Cricket Australia has announced the ticket sales for Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test between Australia and India in Melbourne

MCG-Melbourne-Cricket-Ground-BGT
The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Photo: File
info_icon

India will be touring Australia later this year which has been billed as one of the high-profile series between the two giants in world cricket. (More Cricket News)

Ahead of the five-match series, Cricket Australia (CA) announced that the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia, which will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), has seen a surge in ticket sales.

The CA announced that the ticket sales for day 1 of the Test has seen a rise more than the 2018-19.

When India toured Australia in 2020-21, the Boxing Day Test was played at the MCG with only 30,000 spectators at the ground due to COVID-19 restrictions.

However, the sales for the MCG Test for the 2024/25 series has seen 5.5 times increase than the 2018-19 series.

Rishabh Pant at the crease during India's second innings at Chennai. - Screengrab
India Vs Australia: Nathan Lyon Reveals How He Would Tackle An 'Electric' Rishabh Pant

BY PTI

“The Border-Gavaskar series is a highly anticipated event and current ticket sales demonstrate there is enormous interest in the upcoming contest between Australia and India,” Joel Morrison, Executive General Manager, CA Events & Operations, said.

“Tickets are selling fast for all five Tests as excitement continues to build for the summer ahead, so we’re encouraging fans to buy tickets now to ensure they don’t miss out on any of the action,” added Morrison.

As per CA, 3.9 percent of the buyers are Indian cricket fans, a number that's shot up from the 0.7 percent during the 2018-19 tour.

“We also continue to see strong sales from Indian fans as well as Australian fans, presenting a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the enduring connection between our two countries both on and off the field, with a large contingent of travelling fans expected to attend Tests across the summer,” stated Morrison.

India will tour Australia in November with the 1st Test to begin from November 22. The series is a part of the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Speaking of the Boxing Day Test, it will be played on December 26, and will be the fourth Test of the series, followed by the New Year's Test that will be played on January 3, 2025.

India have won on Australian soil for the past two seasons, winning in 2018-19 season and 2020-21 season.

