India Vs Australia 2nd T20I: Men In Blue's Record At MCG - Most Runs, Wickets, Highest Score

India take on Australia in the 2nd T20I at the MCG on Friday, October 31. Below are the list of records from Team India in T20I matches played so far at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Outlook Sports Desk
IND vs AUS live score india tour of australia 2025 1st t20i updates highlights Canberra
Abhishek Sharma, left, of India and teammate Shubman Gill gesture during the T20 cricket international between India and Australia in Canberra, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. | Photo: AAPImage/Lukas Coch via AP
  • India take on Australia in the 2nd T20I at the MCG

  • The 1st IND vs AUS T20I was washed out

  • IND's record in T20Is at the MCG listed below

India are all set to take on Australia in the 2nd T20I on Friday, October 31 after the first T20I got washed out due to rain. Both teams will look to come up with a positive response at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

In the first T20I, Abhishek Sharma had a brief stay at the crease but the likes of Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav impressed with the batting.

Abhishek, who walked away with the POTM at the Asia Cup 2025, will look to make a mark in his first-ever series on Australian shores.

Below are the list of records from Team India in T20I matches played so far at Melbourne Cricket Ground:

Highest total: 186/5 in 20 overs against Zimbabwe on November 6, 2022.

Lowest total: 74/10 in 17.3 overs against Australia on February 1, 2008.

Biggest win (by runs): India beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs on November 6, 2022.

Biggest win (by wickets): India beat Australia by 8 wickets on February 3, 2012.

Most runs: 198 runs in five matches by Virat Kohli.

Highest score: 82 not out from 53 balls by Virat Kohli against Pakistan on October 23, 2022.

India's last match: India's last T20I match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was on November 6, 2022, against Zimbabwe during the 2022 T20 World Cup which they won by 71 runs.

Most wickets: 6 wickets in three matches by Hardik Pandya

Best bowling figures: 3/22 by Ravichandran Ashwin against Zimbabwe on November 6, 2022.

India Vs Australia 2nd T20I: Squads

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Ben Dwarshuis, Tanveer Sangha

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
