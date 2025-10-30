India Vs Australia 2nd T20I: Melbourne Weather Forecast, MCG Pitch Report For IND Vs AUS

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I MCG Pitch Report

Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the first match this season. A total of 27 T20Is have been played at this venue with 11 wins going in the favour of teams batting first whereas 15 wins have been recorded by teams batting second. Average score here is 141. India has recorded the highest total at this venue - 186/5 against Zimbabwe during the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2022.