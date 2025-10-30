India Vs Australia 2nd T20I: Melbourne Weather Forecast, MCG Pitch Report For IND Vs AUS

IND take on AUS in the 2nd T20I match at the MCG
The 1st T20I was called-off due to rain
Melbourne weather update info listed
After the first T20I being a washout, India lock horns against Australia in the second T20I of the five-match series at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday. The 1st IND vs AUS T20I was called off after 9.4 overs.
However, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill got some runs under their belt before they were forced off the field. 'SKY' has not been in the best of form since he took over the captaincy reins.
Suryakumar did showcase his old self, as he smashed 39 off 24 deliveries that showcased to the world about his T20I artistry. India were 97/1 in 9.4 overs with Suryakumar and Shubman Gill batting nicely until rains disrupted play.
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Melbourne Weather Report
According to AccuWeather, Melbourne will see some rain with chances of showers and a possible thunderstorm throughout the day. There's 87% chance of precipitation and 99% chance of cloud cover.
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I MCG Pitch Report
Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the first match this season. A total of 27 T20Is have been played at this venue with 11 wins going in the favour of teams batting first whereas 15 wins have been recorded by teams batting second. Average score here is 141. India has recorded the highest total at this venue - 186/5 against Zimbabwe during the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2022.
Squads:
Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Ben Dwarshuis, Tanveer Sangha
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma