India Vs Australia Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Match In Melbourne On TV & Online?

India will be out to take series lead when they go head-to-head against Australia in the 2nd T20I on Friday, Oct 31 at MCG. Check out the live streaming details and head-to-head T20I records between IND and AUS

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:

IND vs AUS live score india tour of australia 2025 1st t20i updates highlights Canberra
Shubman Gill of India bats during the T20 cricket international between India and Australia in Canberra, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. | Photo: AAPImage/Lukas Coch via AP
  • IND take on AUS in the 2nd T20I

  • The match will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground

  • The five-match T20I series is 0-0 after the 1st T20I was a washout

India face Australia in the 2nd T20I match after the first game in Canberra was washed out. The two teams lock horns at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday (October 31). India will be keen to draw first blood and start off with a victory over Australia after losing the ODI series.

Suryakumar Yadav-led IND will have some IPL stars at his disposal whereas Australian players will look to play party-poopers and win the game in Melbourne.

India vs Australia Head-to-head Stats

  • Total matches played: 34

  • India won: 20

  • Australia won: 11

  • No result: 2

  • Abandoned: 1

India vs Australia T20I Series: Squads

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott (games 1-3), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (games 3-5), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (games 1-2), Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis.

India vs Australia 2nd T20 Live Streaming Info

When and where is the India Vs Australia 2nd T20I being played?

The 2nd T20I between India and Australia will be played on Friday, October 31 from 1:45PM (IST) onwards at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Which TV channels will live telecast India vs Australia 2nd T20 match in India?

Star Sports network will live telecast IND vs AUS 2nd T20 match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd T20 match in India?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd T20 match on JioHotstar app and website.

Published At:
