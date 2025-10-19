IND Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Did Starc Break Akhtar's Fastest Ball Record? '176.5kph' Delivery Amuses Fans

Mitchell Starc delivery shown to be 176.5 kilometres per hour
Visual gains traction online, with fans pointing out anomaly
Actual speed pegged at 140.8 kph (around 87 mph)
Mitchell Starc has been known for his speed and swing over the years, and his full in-dippers have time and again caused the downfall of seasoned batters. But even he would never have imagined sending down a delivery measured at 176.5 kilometres per hour.
That's what the speed gun displayed for the opening ball of the three-match India vs Australia ODI series, which Starc bowled to India opener Rohit Sharma at Perth's Optus Stadium. Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar holds the record for the fastest ball ever at 161.3 kph (100.23 mph) against England’s Nick Knight in the 2003 World Cup.
But the one delivered by Starc showed 109 miles per hour, much to the surprise and amusement of viewers. It was later confirmed that the speed shown was a mistake, and other broadcasters’ graphics pegged the ball at 140.8 kph (around 87 mph). Rohit had watchfully defended the ball and scampered for a quick single.
Later, the grand comeback party of Virat Kohli and Rohit lasted just 22 balls combined, and their low-key appearance reflected in India's underwhelming 136 for nine against Australia in the rain-affected first ODI on Sunday (October 19, 2025). The Aussies are chasing a DLS-adjusted target of 131 runs.
If the constant rain breaks, which reduced the game to a 26-over-a-side affair, were not enough, India struggled to find any sort of momentum, except when KL Rahul (38, 30 balls) was in the middle.
Australia chose to bowl first under grey skies, and the extra bounce on the Optus Stadium pitch also assisted them a lot.
Rohit (8) walked onto the pitch alongside new captain Shubman Gill to loud cheers from the Perth crowd, but he stayed in the middle for just 14 balls. Kohli walked into the daunting stadium with even louder cheer, but the familiar ODI greatness was not to be seen.
A drive on the up off Starc took the edge of his bat and Cooper Connolly at backward point grabbed a superb catch to curtail Kohli's eight-ball duck. It was Kohli's first duck in Australia.
Finally, India found their wheels moving through the 39-run fifth-wicket alliance between Axar Patel (31) and Rahul before the former fell to spinner Matthew Kuhnemann. Rahul and Washington Sundar added 30 runs for the sixth wicket but the limited number of overs affected India's acceleration in the backend.
India Vs Australia, 1st ODI: Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh
Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Josh Philippe (wk), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood
(With PTI inputs)