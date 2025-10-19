IND Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Did Starc Break Akhtar's Fastest Ball Record? '176.5kph' Delivery Amuses Fans

The speed gun displayed the first ball of the India innings to be delivered at 109 miles per hour, almost nine miles over Shoaib Akhtar's record 161.3 kph (100.23 mph) rocket to England’s Nick Knight in the 2003 World Cup

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND Vs AUS 1st ODI Did Mitchell Starc Break Shoaib Akhtar Fastest Ball Record? 176.5kph Delivery
Mitchell Starc's full in-dippers have time and again caused the downfall of seasoned batters. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mitchell Starc delivery shown to be 176.5 kilometres per hour

  • Visual gains traction online, with fans pointing out anomaly

  • Actual speed pegged at 140.8 kph (around 87 mph)

Mitchell Starc has been known for his speed and swing over the years, and his full in-dippers have time and again caused the downfall of seasoned batters. But even he would never have imagined sending down a delivery measured at 176.5 kilometres per hour.

That's what the speed gun displayed for the opening ball of the three-match India vs Australia ODI series, which Starc bowled to India opener Rohit Sharma at Perth's Optus Stadium. Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar holds the record for the fastest ball ever at 161.3 kph (100.23 mph) against England’s Nick Knight in the 2003 World Cup.

But the one delivered by Starc showed 109 miles per hour, much to the surprise and amusement of viewers. It was later confirmed that the speed shown was a mistake, and other broadcasters’ graphics pegged the ball at 140.8 kph (around 87 mph). Rohit had watchfully defended the ball and scampered for a quick single.

Later, the grand comeback party of Virat Kohli and Rohit lasted just 22 balls combined, and their low-key appearance reflected in India's underwhelming 136 for nine against Australia in the rain-affected first ODI on Sunday (October 19, 2025). The Aussies are chasing a DLS-adjusted target of 131 runs.

Related Content
Related Content

If the constant rain breaks, which reduced the game to a 26-over-a-side affair, were not enough, India struggled to find any sort of momentum, except when KL Rahul (38, 30 balls) was in the middle.

Australia chose to bowl first under grey skies, and the extra bounce on the Optus Stadium pitch also assisted them a lot.

Rohit (8) walked onto the pitch alongside new captain Shubman Gill to loud cheers from the Perth crowd, but he stayed in the middle for just 14 balls. Kohli walked into the daunting stadium with even louder cheer, but the familiar ODI greatness was not to be seen.

A drive on the up off Starc took the edge of his bat and Cooper Connolly at backward point grabbed a superb catch to curtail Kohli's eight-ball duck. It was Kohli's first duck in Australia.

Finally, India found their wheels moving through the 39-run fifth-wicket alliance between Axar Patel (31) and Rahul before the former fell to spinner Matthew Kuhnemann. Rahul and Washington Sundar added 30 runs for the sixth wicket but the limited number of overs affected India's acceleration in the backend.

India Vs Australia, 1st ODI: Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Josh Philippe (wk), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

(With PTI inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Mitchell Marsh Guides Australia Towards Victory In Rain Affected Contest

  2. India Vs England Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Deepti Provides Double Delight | ENGW 98/2 (21.1)

  3. IND Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Did Starc Break Akhtar's Fastest Ball Record? '176.5kph' Delivery Amuses Fans

  4. Afghan Cricketers' Deaths: Rashid Khan Omits PSL Franchise Lahore Qalandars From His X Bio

  5. IND Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli's Eight-Ball Duck His First In Australia - Check Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  4. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  5. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  2. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  3. The Mayo College Sesquicentennial 2025

  4. China Eastern Airlines To Resume Shanghai-Delhi Flights From November 9

  5. India Rejects UK Sanctions On Gujarat Oil Refinery, Cites 'No Double Standards' In Energy Trade

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  2. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  3. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

World News

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Pakistan To Hold Talks With Afghanistan In Qatar

  3. Pakistan Army Chief Warns India Of 'Decisive Respons' Amid Nuclear Tensions

  4. Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE Sends 7,200 Tonnes Of Aid To Gaza

  5. Renowned Chinese Physicist And Nobel Laureate Chen Ning Yang Dies At 103

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike