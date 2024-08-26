The updated fixtures for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 were revealed on Monday with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) replacing Bangladesh as the host of the tournament. (More Cricket News)
Bangladesh were set to take on Scotland in the tournament opener on October 3 but the event was shifted to UAE earlier this month after political unrest hit the South Asian country.
The groups for the tournament which features 10 teams remain the same but the Bangladeshi venues have been replaced by Sharjah and Dubai. The two cities will host the entire 23-match tournament.
The October 3 tournament opener between Bangladesh and Scotland will now take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium instead of the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. The Dhaka stadium was also the venue of the October 20 final which will now take place in Dubai.
Dubai will also host the India-Pakistan encounter on October 6. While the 2023 semi-final rematch between India and Australia takes place in Sharjah on October 13.
Australia are the defending Women's T20 World champions and will again be the front-runners to lift their seventh overall and fourth consecutive title. India, the 2020 edition's runner-up, are placed alongside Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Group A.
Bangladesh, Scotland, England, West Indies and South Africa form Group B.
The top two teams from both the groups qualify for the semifinals.
Women's T20 World Cup Full Updated Schedule
3 October, Thursday, Bangladesh v Scotland, Sharjah, 2 PM
3 October, Thursday, Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 6 PM
4 October, Friday, South Africa v West Indies, Dubai, 2 PM
4 October, Friday, India v New Zealand, Dubai, 6 PM
5 October, Saturday, Bangladesh v England, Sharjah, 2 PM
5 October, Saturday, Australia v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 6 PM
6 October, Sunday, India v Pakistan, Dubai, 2 PM
6 October, Sunday, West Indies v Scotland, Dubai, 6 PM
7 October, Monday, England v South Africa, Sharjah, 6 PM
8 October, Tuesday, Australia v New Zealand, Sharjah, 6 PM
9 October, Wednesday, South Africa v Scotland, Dubai, 2 PM
9 October, Wednesday, India v Sri Lanka, Dubai, 6 PM
10 October, Thursday, Bangladesh v West Indies, Sharjah, 6 PM
11 October, Friday, Australia v Pakistan, Dubai, 6 PM
12 October, Saturday, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 2 PM
12 October, Saturday, Bangladesh v South Africa, Dubai, 6 PM
13 October, Sunday, England v Scotland, Sharjah, 2 PM
13 October, Sunday, India v Australia, Sharjah, 6 PM
14 October, Monday, Pakistan v New Zealand, Dubai, 6 PM
15 October, Tuesday, England v West Indies, Dubai, 6 PM
17 October, Thursday, Semi-final 1, Dubai, 6 PM
18 October, Friday, Semi-final 2, Sharjah, 6 PM
20 October, Sunday, Final, Dubai, 6 PM