ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Jess Jonassen Left Out As Australia Name Squad For Title Defence

Australia have left out the experienced Jess Jonassen and have picked right-arm quick Tayla Vlaeminck in the 15-member squad for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 to be played in UAE in October. (More Cricket News)
The 27-year-old Heather Graham will be a part of the side for the the T20I series against New Zealand, but won’t be taking the flight to the T20 World Cup.
For the unversed, they have opted for the same squad that featured in their last T20I series in Bangladesh that was played March-April.
Bangladesh were the initial tournament hosts but the International Cricket Council has made the switch due to the political unrest in the country.
Darcie Brown has also made the squad after recovering from a foot injury.
Australia are expected to meet Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup campaign opener on October 4, but the ICC is yet to confirm the updated schedule with the tournament moving venues last week.
“This is the first time in a long time we've had our entire contract list available for selection ahead of a World Cup and it's resulted in a really stable and balanced squad," selection chief Shawn Flegler was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
"It's the first time Alyssa will have the reins at a World Cup and we've already seen what her and Tahlia bring from a leadership perspective, so it's exciting for them to have this opportunity to lead their country on the biggest stage,” he added.
Australia's 2024 T20 World Cup squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck