India Vs Australia Semi-Final: Jemimah’s Mental Resilience Exemplary, Says Healy After World Cup Exit

Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot as Alyssa Healy looks on during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup semi-final between India and Australia at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Photo: AP

Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot as Alyssa Healy looks on during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup semi-final between India and Australia at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Photo: AP