ICC Investigates Canada Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Match After Match-Fixing Claims

ICC investigates Canada’s T20 World Cup match against New Zealand after documentary flags Dilpreet Bajwa’s over and raises serious corruption and governance concerns within Cricket Canada

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ICC Investigates Canada Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Match After Match-Fixing Claims
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra plays a shot during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D cricket match between Canada and New Zealand in Chennai. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • ICC investigating Canada vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match

  • Dilpreet Bajwa’s over flagged in corruption allegations

  • Documentary exposes governance issues in Cricket Canada

The ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) has launched an investigation into a Canada match during the T20 World Cup 2026, following explosive allegations raised in a recent documentary. The fixture in question, Canada vs New Zealand in Chennai, has come under scrutiny, raising fresh concerns about the integrity of international cricket.

The probe is part of a broader investigation into Cricket Canada, with multiple allegations spanning both on-field conduct and governance issues.

The controversy stems from a 43-minute documentary titled Corruption, Crime and Cricket, which aired on Canadian broadcaster CBC. The film makes wide-ranging claims about corruption within Cricket Canada, including suspicious moments during the World Cup clash. One key incident highlighted is the fifth over of New Zealand’s chase, bowled by Canada captain Dilpreet Bajwa.

Dilpreet Bajwa’s Over Under Scanner

According to the documentary, Bajwa’s over has become a focal point of the investigation. Coming on to bowl with New Zealand at 35/2, the off-spinner conceded 15 runs in the over, including a no-ball and a wide.

The sudden switch to spin after early success with pace has raised questions, especially as New Zealand quickly seized control of the chase thereafter.

Canada had earlier posted a competitive 173/4, but New Zealand chased the target comfortably in just 15.1 overs, powered by unbeaten knocks from Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips. The ease of the chase, combined with the questionable over, has drawn attention from investigators looking into potential breaches of the ICC’s anti-corruption code.

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Documentary Revelations and Governance Concerns

Beyond the match itself, the documentary has exposed deeper issues within Cricket Canada. It includes allegations of board interference in team selection, supported by a leaked phone recording involving former head coach Khurram Chohan.

In the recording, Chohan claims that senior officials pressured him to pick certain players, with suggestions of attempted match-fixing also surfacing.

Former coach Pubudu Dassanayake has also made similar claims, stating he faced pressure during earlier tournaments. These revelations point toward systemic governance issues, which the ICC is now examining alongside the match-specific allegations.

ICC Responds as Investigation Continues

The ICC has confirmed that its Anti-Corruption Unit is aware of the documentary and is actively investigating the matter. While officials have refrained from commenting on specific allegations, they reiterated that the ACU operates across intelligence, prevention, and investigation to safeguard the integrity of the sport.

With two active investigations currently underway, the case could have significant implications not only for Cricket Canada but also for global cricket governance.

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