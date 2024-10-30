Cricket

ICC Rankings: Rabada Claims No.1 Test Spot As Bumrah Drops To Third

South Africa quick Kagiso Rabada has dethroned Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as the top bowler in the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings released on Wednesday

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
BAN-vs-SA
Kagiso Rabada in a practice session Photo: File
info_icon

South Africa quick Kagiso Rabada has dethroned Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as the top bowler in the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings released on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

Rabada has claimed the No.1 spot on the back of strong form for SA during the ongoing World Test Championship, with the right-armer taking his 300th Test wicket during the recent seven-wicket triumph over Bangladesh in Mirpur.

Bumrah, who failed to take a single wicket in the second Test against New Zealand in Pune, has dropped two places and is now third, behind Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who has moved up to second.

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma celebrating a wicket with her teammates. - Photo: X | CREX
ICC Women's ODI Rankings: India's Deepti Sharma Reaches Career-High Second Spot In Bowling

BY PTI

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has also dropped two spots to be fourth with Australia skipper Pat Cummins rounding up the top five among bowlers.

Pakistan spinner Noman Ali is a new member inside the top 10 after his heroics in the recent third and final Tests against England in Rawalpindi.

New Zealand's hero from their historic series-clinching victory over India, Mitchell Santner also earned a new career-high rating for his 13-wicket haul in Pune

The left-arm spinner has risen a whopping 30 rungs to move to 44th in the latest list for Test bowlers.

Among batters, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal rose up a rung to third, following contributions of 30 and 77 against the Black Caps in Pune.

He continues to be the top ranked batter for India in the format.

However, explosive wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli have fallen in the batting rankings.

While Pant has dropped five spots to be 11th, Kohli has lost six places and is 14th.

New Zealand trio Devon Conway (up eight places to 28th), Tom Latham (up six rungs to 34th) and Glenn Phillips (up 16 spots to 45th) and South Africa's Kyle Verreynne (up 14 places to 32nd) have made significant gains.

India's Ravindra Jadeja (number one) and Ashwin (number two) maintain a healthy lead at the top of the rankings for Test all-rounders with Bangladesh star Mehidy Hasan the biggest eye-catcher this week as he gains two places to move to third following solid contributions with both bat and ball against South Africa.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Virat Kohli's Glorious Test Career Moving Towards Its End Or A Comeback Remains On Card?
  2. ICC Rankings: Rabada Claims No.1 Test Spot As Bumrah Drops To Third
  3. Cricket Australia Extends Head Coach Andrew McDonald's Term Till 2027
  4. IPL 2025 Retention: Breakdown Of Scenarios For Players To Be Retained And Available Purse
  5. IPL 2025 Retention: What Is Right-To-Match And Why RTM is Important
Football News
  1. Nepal Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women’s Championship Final: Nepali Chelis Eye Revenge Against Bengal Tigresses
  2. Ruben Amorim: Portuguese Is 'Unsure' On Sporting Lisbon Future Amid Manchester United Interest
  3. German Cup 2nd Round Recap: Wolfsburg Eliminate Dortmund; Holders Bayer Enter Round Of 16
  4. Nottingham Vs West Ham Preview, Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch, Head-To-Head Record
  5. Nepal Vs Bangladesh: ANFA To Personally Handle Ticket Sales For SAFF Women's Championship Final
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Nicolas Jarry In Opener
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Casper Ruud Crashes Out After Defeat By Jordan Thompson
  4. Paris Masters: Jannik Sinner Second Big Name To Withdraw - Check Reason
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Qualifies For Season Finale
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Greater Noida Meth Lab Bust, Mexican Cartel, And Cannibalism | What We Know
  2. Day In Pics: October 30, 2024
  3. Day In Pics: October 30, 2024
  4. Karnataka: HC Grants Interim Bail To Actor Darshan On Medical Grounds
  5. Salman Khan Gets Death Threat Again With Demand For Rs 2 Crore; Cops Launch Probe
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. US Elections 2024: Biden Sparks Row After Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage'
  3. The Irony That Is American Democracy
  4. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
  5. Washington Post, LA Times Decide Against Presidential Endorsements Despite Backlash | Here's Why
World News
  1. In Photos: Hurricane Oscar Devastates Cuba's Guantanamo Province
  2. In Photos: Cars Swept Away, Rivers Overflow As Flash Flood Inundates Spain
  3. Spain Floods: Over 50 Dead And Several Missing After Flash Floods; Train Services Disrupted
  4. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  5. US Elections 2024: Biden Sparks Row After Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage'
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know