ICC Women's ODI Rankings: India's Deepti Sharma Reaches Career-High Second Spot In Bowling

Deepti has three wickets from two matches against the White Ferns at a miserly economy rate of 3.42

deepti sharma during icc womens t20wc X CREX
Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma celebrating a wicket with her teammates. Photo: X | CREX
India off-spinner Deepti Sharma has been rewarded for her excellent recent form as she moved up two places to reach career-high second spot in the latest ICC women's ODI rankings for bowlers on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

On the back of some strong performances in the recent ICC Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE, Deepti has been one of India's best players through the opening two matches of her side's ongoing white-ball series against New Zealand at home.

Deepti has three wickets from two matches against the White Ferns at a miserly economy rate of 3.42.

It has seen Deepti gain two places to move to second on the table, and the senior India spinner has closed in on England tweaker and No.1 ranked ODI bowler Sophie Ecclestone.

There is also some movement outside the top 10, with the New Zealand trio of Lea Tahuhu (up three places to 12th), Amelie Kerr (up one spot to 13th) and Sophie Devine (up nine rungs to equal 30th) building on their recent success at the T20 World Cup.

Devine (up three rungs to eighth) and Kerr (up one spot to 11th) also gain some ground on the latest list for ODI batters, with compatriots Suzie Bates (up two spots to equal 15th) and Maddy Green (up seven places to 18th) making gains following some decent scores against India.

Right-hander Jemimah Rodrigues (up three rungs to equal 30th) is the big winner on the ODI batter rankings from an India perspective, while Deepti (up one place to third) and Devine (up two spots to seventh) both make some ground on the latest list for ODI all-rounders.

There is also some joy for a pair of Zimbabwe players, with Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano gaining 21 spots to move to 28th on the batter rankings and teammate Josephine Nkomo improving 13 places to move to 32nd on the list for ODI bowlers after some impressive efforts in their recent series against the USA.

