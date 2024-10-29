Cricket

IND-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd ODI Live Score: India Women Bowl First Against New Zealand Women In Series Decider

India women are up against New Zealand women in the third and final ODI match of the bilateral series in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Follow the live scores and updates of the IND-W Vs NZ-W ODI cricket match, right here

Outlook Sports Desk
29 October 2024
Indian women's cricket team. Photo: X | BCCI Women
Welcome to the live coverage of the third ODI match between India women and New Zealand women being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, 29th October. The series is levelled at 1-1 after two matches and it is the series decider. New Zealand women recently became the T20 World Champions and they must be willing to win this series as well before going back to their home. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side lost the last ODI by 79 runs and are eyeing a series win in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. India women are up against New Zealand women in the third and final ODI match of the bilateral series in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Follow the live scores and updates of the IND-W Vs NZ-W ODI cricket match, right here.
IND Women Vs NZ Women Live Score: Toss Update

New Zealand women opt to bat first against India women in Ahmedabad.

Playing XIs:

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

IND Women Vs NZ Women Live Score: When Does The Action Begin?

India women vs New Zealand women, 3rd ODI match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The action will start on 01:30 pm IST after the toss.

The third ODI between India women and New Zealand women be telecast live on the Sports 18 TV channel in India. The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

