IND-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd ODI Live Score: India Women Bowl First Against New Zealand Women In Series Decider

IND Women Vs NZ Women Live Score: Toss Update
New Zealand women opt to bat first against India women in Ahmedabad.
Playing XIs:
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra
New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas
IND Women Vs NZ Women Live Score: When Does The Action Begin?
India women vs New Zealand women, 3rd ODI match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The action will start on 01:30 pm IST after the toss.
The third ODI between India women and New Zealand women be telecast live on the Sports 18 TV channel in India. The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.