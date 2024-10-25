Cricket

Jemimah Rodrigues' Father Ivan Refutes Allegations Of 'Conversion Meetings' At Khar Gymkhana

With several members complaining that Ivan allegedly misused the privileges granted to Jemimah Rodrigues, Khar Gymkhana had revoked the star cricketer's membership during its annual general meeting

File photo of India cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues with her family, including her father Ivan
File photo of India cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues (centre) with her family, including her father Ivan (extreme right). Photo: X/Jemimah Rodrigues
Refuting allegations that he used India batter Jemimah Rodrigues' membership at the Khar Gymkhana in Mumbai to hold "conversion meetings" at its premises, her father Ivan on Friday (October 25, 2024) said he just held prayer gatherings "in complete accordance with procedures". (More Cricket News)

With several members complaining that Ivan allegedly misused the privileges granted to Jemimah, Khar Gymkhana had revoked the star cricketer's membership during its annual general meeting.

BY PTI

Replying to the accusations, Ivan said he adhered to the strict procedures while availing the facilities and no "conversion meetings" were held at the Gymkhana.

"We had availed of the facilities at the Khar Gymkhana for the purpose of prayer meetings on multiple occasions, over a period of a year since April 2023. However, this was done in complete accordance with the procedures that Khar Gymkhana have in place, and in full knowledge of the office-bearers," Ivan said in a statement.

"The prayer meetings were open to all and were in no way 'conversion meetings' as is wrongly labelled in articles in the media," he said in a social media post.

Ivan added that "when we were told to stop conducting the prayer meetings, we respected the stance of the Gymkhana and did so with immediate effect."

"When informed about the difference in rates for members and guests, we readily cleared the arrears. We are honest, law-abiding people who are grateful that we can practise our faith without it being a cause of inconvenience to anyone else.

"To then be the subject of false claims and misinformation is disheartening. We have and continue to wish only the best for everyone," he stated.

A key cog in the Indian women's cricket wheel, the 24-year-old Jemimah has played three Tests, scoring 235 runs, in addition to featuring in 31 ODIs and 104 T20Is since making her India debut in 2018.

Earlier, while talking to PTI, Khar Gymkhana's managing committee member Shiv Malhotra said that while he has respect for Jemimah's sporting stature, the incidents involving her father should not have happened.

"This was totally not required. But I mean, this is the way the world works. Let me place this on record that we are very proud of her as an Indian cricketer and I wish her good luck for the future and may she win more accolades for the country," Malhotra said.

"She should know that the Gymkhana membership was given to her as a privilege to her to enjoy the cricketing facilities and not for her father to use," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

