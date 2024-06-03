Cricket

England Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Match 6: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To

Here are three key battles that would play a major role in deciding the outcome of the England Vs Scotland match 6 of the T20 World Cup

scotland player cricket X @CricketScotland
Scotland batter playing a shot during the warm-up game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X/ @CricketScotland
info_icon

Hampered by rain disrupting their ideal preparation, defending champions England will aim to quickly find their rhythm as they take on Scotland in the sixth match of the T20 World Cup in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Tuesday. This clash promises several intriguing battles to keep an eye on. (Prediction|More Cricket News)

The English side is a power-packed squad, Jos Buttler leads the side which has plenty of depth in batting and bowling. They are seasoned T20 cricketers having played across all T20 leagues.

Scots are eyeing another shot at the tournament's second round, hoping to replicate their 2021 success where they secured three wins in the group stage. Led by Richie Berrington, the team sees the Bridgetown fixture as an opportunity to face off against the reigning world champions for the first time in the T20 format.

Jofra Archer, left, making a return following a prolonged spell on the sidelines due to injury, will be the key to England's success. - England Cricket
England Vs Scotland Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 6: When And Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Phil Salt Vs Chris Greaves

Known for his ability to dominate pace, Phil Salt showcased this skill in the IPL. While he can also attack spin, he has been prone to getting out to spin bowling. It'll surely be an interesting game between the two. This makes the battle with Scotland's spinner Chris Greaves intriguing.

Phil Salt Vs Mark Watt

Similar to Chris Greaves, Scotsman Mark Watt will also look out for an interesting game. Phil Salt, known for his ability to dominate pace, showcased his skill in the IPL. While he can attack spin, he has been prone to getting out to spin bowling. This sets up an intriguing clash with Scotland's spinner Mark Watt.

Jos Buttler Vs Chris Sole

Jos Buttler tends to be a bit edgy at the start against pacers. This is where the Scottish pacers Chris Sole, Brad Wheel, and Safyaan Sharif can aim to dismiss him early. If Buttler settles in, he can dismantle their bowling attack. The England skipper is also proficient against spin, making him a formidable opponent.

