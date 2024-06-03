Cricket

England Vs Scotland Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 6: When And Where To Watch

England start their ICC Men's T20 World Cup title defence with a Group B clash against Scotland. Check details of when and where to watch the ENG vs SCO cricket match

England Cricket
Jofra Archer, left, making a return following a prolonged spell on the sidelines due to injury, will be the key to England's success. Photo: England Cricket
info_icon

Defending champions England take on Scotland in their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign opener at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Tuesday (June 4). Watch the ENG vs SCO cricket match live. (Preview |Full Coverage | Cricket News)

Kensington Oval holds a special place in English cricket history. Paul Collingwood led the Three Lions to their first ICC title, beating bitter rivals Australia in the 2010 ICC World Twenty20 final. They have since won the ODI World Cup in 2019 and added another T20 crown last year.

After 14 years, the Three Lions are back at the venue where they were crowned world champions for the first time in any format, bidding to win a third T20 World Cup. For skipper Jos Buttler, this presents a golden opportunity to match Darren Sammy who led the West Indies to two titles. And a big win against Scotland would set the tone.

England are the T20 World Cup defending champions, having lifted the trophy in 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. - ICC
England At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Scotland, meanwhile, are chasing a second-round appearance in the tournament proper -- a feat they achieved in 2021 thanks to three wins in three group-stage matches. The Bridgetown fixture offers Richie Berrington & Co. a crack at the world champions. This will be their first meeting in the format.

Here's all you need to know about the England vs Scotland, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match:

When and where will the England vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The England vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Tuesday, June 4 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

What is the scheduled start time for the ENG vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match?

The ENG vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match is at 6:00 am IST (8:30 pm local - June 3).

Where to watch England vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?

In India, England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live streaming of ENG vs SCO, T20 World Cup will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website).

Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.

In the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 can be watched on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action. Live streaming is available on Sky Sports app and website.

For global telecast details, click here.

Squads

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (wk), Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear (wk), Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Group B Fixtures

June 3: Oman vs Namibia

June 4: England vs Scotland (8:00 pm IST)

June 7: Namibia vs Scotland (12:30 am IST)

June 6: Australia vs Oman (6:00 am IST)

June 8: Australia vs England (10:30 pm IST)

June 9: Oman vs Scotland (10:30 pm IST)

June 12: Australia vs Namibia (6:00 am IST)

June 14: England vs Oman (12:30 am IST)

June 15: Namibia vs England (10:30 pm IST)

June 16: Australia vs Scotland (6:00 am IST)

