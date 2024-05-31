Cricket

England At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know

Jos Buttler-led England will look to defend their crown when they go toe-to-toe against the world's best at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 starting June 1. Here's all you need to know about the Three Lions squad details

England win T20 World Cup 2022 file photo, ICC
Defending champions England will look to successfully reclaim their crown as they look to showcase their T20 talent that consists of youth and experience at the upcoming World Cup in the USA and West Indies. (More Cricket News)

Led by the indomitable Jos Buttler, England won the 2022 edition in Australia and from then on, have added a pool of talent T20 stars that recently shone at the concluded Indian Premier League in India. All eyes will be on pacer Jofra Archer, who returns to the national squad after a long hiatus.

Speaking of the T20 WC, 20 teams are divided into four groups of five. Each team will play at least four matches from the same group. The top two will advance to the Super 8s, while the bottom three teams will be eliminated.

In the Super 8s, eight teams will be further divided into two groups. Each side will play a total of three games. The top two sides from those groups will determine the semi-finalists.

The final will be held in Barbados on June 29.

England's Group

England are placed in B alongside rivals Australia, Namibia, Oman and Scotland.

England's Fixtures

Scotland (4 June), Australia (8 June), Oman (13 June, 20:00) and Namibia (15 June).

England squad

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Live Streaming Of All Matches For The T20 World Cup 2024

Where to watch the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

The Indian audience can watch the matches on Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar. Star Sports Network will broadcast all the matches and the audience can watch them on their TV sets. Live streaming of the matches will be available on Disney + Hotstar.

Where to watch the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 matches in England?

Fans in England can watch the tournament on Sky Sports, with live action available in the UK on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action and digitally via the SkyGO, NOW and Sky Sports App.

