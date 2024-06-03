Cricket

England Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 6 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know

Who will win the England Vs Scotland, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match 6? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here

England national cricket team stepping out to field. Photo: X/ @englandcricket
Defending champions England will go head to head against Scotland in ICC T20 World Cup match 6, at the iconic Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados on Tuesday, June 4. (More Cricket News)

The English side is a power-packed squad, Jos Buttler leads the side which has plenty of depth in batting and bowling. They are seasoned T20 cricketers having played across all T20 leagues.

Returning to the venue after 14 years holds special meaning for the England team. It's where they were first crowned world champions, and now they're eyeing their third T20 World Cup title. Captain Jos Buttler sees this as a chance to follow in the footsteps of Darren Sammy, who led the West Indies to two titles. A strong win against Scotland would kickstart their campaign on a positive note.

On the other hand, Scotland's beginning in the 2023 World Cup edition is apprehensive . The Scotts played two warm-up games heading into the T20 World Cup. The match against Uganda was washed out while they lost their previous game against Afghanistan. Scotland failed to qualify for the main round of the last World Cup edition. This edition, given that it's a 20-team event, Scotland managed to qualify.

Jofra Archer, left, making a return following a prolonged spell on the sidelines due to injury, will be the key to England's success. - England Cricket
England Vs Scotland Head To Head

These two teams have not played against each other in T20I format.

England Vs Scotland Squads

England: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (WK), Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Scotland: Richie Berrington (C), Matthew Cross (wk), Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear (wk), Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.

England Vs Scotland Probable XIs

England: Jos Buttler (c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Ben Duckett, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Richie Berrington (c), Ollie Hairs, Matthew Cross, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

England Vs Scotland Weather Report

The temperature in Barbados is expected to range between 30°C to 27°C on Tuesday, June 4, with a predicted thundershower bringing a precipitation chance of 62%. Humidity levels are set at 83%, while the wind speed is forecasted to be around 29 km/h.

England Vs Scotland Pitch Report

The Kensington Oval pitch is famed for its pace, ranking as the fastest among all the Caribbean nations. This feature gives both batters and fast bowlers a significant advantage, allowing them to impact the game considerably, no matter the format.

England Vs Scotland Prediction

According to Google, England's chances of winning the match are much higher at 91%, while Scotland's chances are just 9%.

